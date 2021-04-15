Outdoor cinema screenings in Somerset 2021

Published: 4:52 PM April 15, 2021

If you’re not sure about going to the cinema just yet, why not try an outdoor one instead?

From May 17, restrictions will lift further and normal cinemas will be opening as usual. If, however, you don’t feel ready to visit or fancy something a little different, there are plenty of alfresco opportunities out there. Here are four great outdoor cinema screenings in Somerset to try this year for a bit of summer relaxation.

Starlight Cinema - Various

Starting in June, Starlight Cinema will be hosting lots of different cinema nights at various locations in Somerset. A handful of dates are already available for Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman, with more promised in future. So bring your deck chairs and blankets, don't forget the picnic, and lose yourself in a movie for a while.

Tickets and information are available here.

Adventure Cinema - Taunton and Bath

Adventure Cinema are a hugely popular alfresco cinema company with venues nation wide. This year they have a couple of viewings at Taunton and Bath Racecourses. You can watch Bohemian Rhapsody and Dirty Dancing, or sing-a-long to The Greatest Showman. Picnics are encouraged and there is also hot food and a bar available on sight for you snacking pleasure.

Events tend to sell out quickly so you can grab your tickets for Taunton here, and Bath here.

Bristol Hippodrome

For something a little bigger, you can also go to a sing-a-long of The Greatest Showman at Bristol Hippodrome in June. They'll even teach you some dance moves so you can get into the full swing of it. Prop bags will be handed out as you enter and whilst fancy dress is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged.