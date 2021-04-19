Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings in Suffolk

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 12:55 PM April 19, 2021   
Helmingham Hall by yaketyyakyak, Flickr, CC BY 2.0

Outdoor and drive-in cinema events in Suffolk 2021 - Credit: Helmingham Hall by yaketyyakyak, Flickr, CC BY 2.0

For those cinephiles who miss the cinema, we've gathered some great options for outdoor and drive-in cinemas coming to Suffolk in 2021

Helmingham Hall

August 27-29

Cambridge-based outdoor cinema company Star and Mouse will be hosting a weekend of classic cinema at the beautiful Helmingham Hall. Pre-screening entertainment will come in the form of live music and there will be street food and drinks and the chance to have a walk around the grounds of the hall. Pretty Woman (1990) will be shown on Friday August 27, with Jurassic Park (1993) and Walk the Line (2005) on Saturday and Sunday.


Wherstead Park

July 15-17 & 29-31

Over two weekends this summer, Star and Mouse will also host outdoor cinema screenings at the stunning Wherstead Park, a listed building built in the late 18th century. 

July 10 & 11

Although not exactly cinema, the Wimbledon finals will also be screening at Wherstead Park this year. 

Keep an eye on the website and social media for more details as they are released.


Pop Up Pictures

There will be several outdoor cinema events in Suffolk this year with drive-in events planned in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall and alfresco screenings planned in Woodbridge. Keep an eye on the events section of the Pop Up Pictures Facebook page for full details.


Ipswich Outdoor Film & Street Food Fest

August 12-15

There will be 14 films shown over four days at the Ipswich Outdoor Film & Street Food Fest which will be taking place at Christchurch Park in the town centre. Films will include late night horrors, chick flick brunches, children's favourites and lots more along with lots of food and drink.

Keep up to date with the event on the Facebook page.

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
