5 outdoor cinemas in Dorset to try in 2021

Published: 4:51 PM April 15, 2021

If you’re not sure about going to the cinema just yet, why not try an outdoor one instead?

From May 17th, restrictions will lift further and normal cinemas will be opening as usual. If, however, you don’t feel ready to visit or fancy something a little different, there are plenty of alfresco opportunities out there. Here are five great outdoor cinemas in Dorset to try this year for a bit of summer relaxation.

Adventure Cinema - Kingston Lacey

Stretch out on the lawns of this 17th-century mansion and take in a movie. Adventure Cinema have lots of different venues to choose from so have a look at the full line up in case somewhere else takes your fancy too. In August, they'll be showing Downton Abbey and The Greatest Showman and there's a possibility of extra dates in the future.

Guests can take their own picnic or purchase hot food on site. There will also be bar facilities to enjoy.

More details for Kingston Lacey and other venues can be found here.

Flix Drive-In - Bournemouth

The highly popular Flix Drive-In is back this year with a huge line up of films. From kids films to cult classics to West End musicals, there's something for everyone. A handful of the musical movies will also include live performances and sing-a-long subtitles so you can join in. The film audio will be projected through your car's radio so all there's left to do is sit back and relax.

What's more, there will be plenty of street food options available to order through an app on your phone. Tickets are available now here.

Dorset Drive-In Cinema – Weymouth

Based at Weymouth Park & Ride, this is another great opportunity to enjoy a film from the comfort and safety of your own car. Last year's line up was a sell out so its best to get in there quick if you can. There's no details yet, but you can sign up to be the first to hear about upcoming films here.

Drive-In Theatres – Poole

Starting in May, Drive-In Theatres will be showing a wealth of great movies like Joker and Bohemian Rhapsody. As you drive in, you'll be given a recently-sanitised Bluetooth speaker to ensure great audio. Snack like nachos and popcorn will be available for purchase and you can even wash it down with some non-alcoholic prosecco.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Drive-In Movie Company – Christchurch

Finally, if you don’t mind popping over the county border, there’s a fantastic outdoor cinema at Old Homesly Aerodrome. The Drive-In Movie Company will be showing loads of films over a week in August. This includes family friendly titles like Moana, and cult-classics like Back To The Future. They also have a huge menu of tasty treats from pizza and burgers, to crepes and milkshakes.

Take a look at their line up here.