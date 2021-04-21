Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Outdoor and drive-in cinema screenings in the Cotswolds

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 3:40 PM April 21, 2021   
Cowley Manor outdoor cinema

Cowley Manor will host outdoor cinema screenings this summer - Credit: Alfresco Film Company

Cinema lovers have missed the thrill of going to the cinema, but we've gathered some great alfresco and drive-in cinema screenings in the Cotswolds

Cheltenham Racecourse

Saturday June 12

Open Air Film & Chill will be putting on a fabulous musical experience at Cheltenham Racecourse with The Greatest Showman. There will be hot food and soft drinks available or you can bring your own picnic and alcohol with you. Click here to book tickets.

Gloucester Prison

Thursday May 20

This immersive experience from Open Air Film & Chill brings the prison based classic The Green Mile to Gloucester Prison. Feel like you're an inmate at Cold Mountain Penitentiary, the fictional prison from the moving 90s classic. Click here to book tickets.


Colwall Park Hotel, Malvern

Friday July 2, 7pm-11pm

Open Air Film & Chill is also setting up at Colwall Park, the magnificent hotel, bar and restaurant that will play host to a screening of the Disney classic The Lion King. Follow the heart-breaking story of Simba with the backdrop of the hotel as you enjoy some food and drink in the open air. Click here to book tickets.

Worcester Racecourse

Friday July 23

Take a step back in time for the 70s-does-50s classic Grease which will be screened at Worcester Racecourse this summer. Bring your own chair unless you purchase a VIP ticket. For full terms and conditions and to book tickets, click here.

The Elms Hotel, Abberley

The dreamy and luxurious Elms Hotel in Abberley near Worcester is the perfect fairytale backdrop to watch some films alfresco. Try Mamma Mia on May 20, The Greatest Showman on June 17, Grease on July 22 or Moulin Rouge! on September 16. 

See the event directory for full information and to book tickets.

Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham

First opened in 1935, the lido at Sandford Parks in the centre of Cheltenham has been a go-to summer spot for residents ever since. There will be two great flicks screened at the lido this year,  Hot Fuzz on May 21 and Mamma Mia on May 22. For full info, see the website.


Cowley Manor, near Cheltenham

The grounds of Cowley Manor are unrivalled in creating a picturesque backdrop to a summer of brilliant film. There's a lake, lots of trees and shrubbery and not to mention the manor house itself. There will be some great films screened at Cowley this summer: Dirty Dancing on June 24, Back to the Future on July 15, The Greatest Showman on August 12 and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial on September 9. To book your tickets, click here.

Cirencester Park

There will be a long weekend of cinema at the pretty Cirencester Park this July with Pretty Woman on Thursday July 8, Rocketman on Friday July 9 and Jurassic Park on Saturday July 10. Book your tickets for the film of your choice (or all three!) on the Alfresco Film Company website.

Over Farm, Gloucester

With the rolling Cotswold hills surrounding, Over Farm is the family petting farm, farm shop and wedding venue that also hosts lots of fun activities throughout the year including a vintage fun fair and of course, outdoor cinema screenings. This year the Rocky Horror Picture Show will be shown on Friday July 23 and Dirty Dancing will be shown on Saturday 24 July. Get your tickets here.


Riverside Park, Lechlade

Open air cinema by the river? Sounds good to us! The Alfresco Film Company will be holding two screenings, Jurassic Park on Thursday July 29 and Mamma Mia on Friday July 30 at Lechlade's Riverside Park. Click here to book your tickets.

Blenheim Palace

The majestic Blenheim Palace with its beautiful rolling estate has over 300 years of fascinating history including being the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. There are lots of drive-in film screenings taking place over the summer at Blenheim from May 6-24. Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, Pulp Fiction, Romeo + Juliet and lots more. For the full listing and to book tickets, visit the Luna website.


