Outdoor theatre events in the Cotswolds

Published: 5:56 PM May 14, 2021

From Shakespeare tragedies to slapstick comedy plays, there will be lots of al fresco theatre events taking place across the Cotswolds this summer



Sudeley Castle



One of Shakespeare's most popular tragedies, Macbeth tells the cautionary tale of the eponymous main character who becomes obsessed with power when three witches tell him that he'll become king of Scotland.



With the dramatic backdrop of Sudeley Castle, this production put on by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will be an enthralling experience to be enjoyed with a picnic. Guests are encouraged to bring own seating.



July 22, 6pm, tickets from £10 - book here



Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham



Based at Cheltenham's Dean Close School, the Tuckwell Amphitheatre is part of the Bacon Theatre and will be holding its Open Air Theatre Festival this summer.



There will be open air cinema and music but theatre performances will include The Importance of Being Earnest, The Tempest, an opera performance of The Magic Flute, Pygmalion and more.



August 3-15, book tickets online



Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham



The Grade II listed Sandford Parks Lido was first opened in 1935 and has been a summer staple for many ever since.



There will be open air cinema and theatre at the lido this year including The Tale of Peter Rabbit & Benjamin Bunny on June 18 and Much Ado About Nothing on August 7.



Visit the website to book your tickets



Pudlicote House, nr Chipping Norton



Nestled in the Cotswold countryside is the beautiful Georgian mansion Pudlicote House which will be hosting the Handlebards, a cycling troupe of actors who perform Shakespeare plays across the country. The all-female 'bards will be performing Macbeth in the pretty grounds of the house this summer.



Arrive one hour before for a drink and explore the house and gardens before setting up your picnic blanket or chairs for a magical evening of theatre. Afternoon tea and deli boxes can be pre-ordered for a more decadent treat.



July 17, 18, 20 & 21, 7pm. 18 & 21 July, 2.30pm. £16, chair hire £5. Book your tickets online



Berkeley Castle



Dating way back to the 11th century, Berkeley Castle is a stunning historical backdrop for an evening of al fresco theatre.



The Duke's Theatre Company will be performing their modern rendition of Romeo & Juliet (August 1 and 2) with plenty of live music and laughs. The Railway Children from Jenny Wren Productions will also be showing on September 19.



Book your tickets on the Berkeley Castle website.



Llanthony Secunda Priory, Gloucester



This medieval priory in Gloucester, which is over 900 years old, will be a wonderful historical location to enjoy some outdoor theatre this summer.



There are three outdoor theatre events planned for this year with Pride & Prejudice and Wind and the Willows by the Pantaloons and The Importance of Being Earnest put on by the Handlebards.



Book your tickets online.



Museum in the Park, Stroud



The beautiful grounds of Stratford Park in Stroud are home to Museum in the Park with over 4,000 objects and artworks to discover. There will be an outdoor production of Shakespeare's Henry V in the resplendent parkland surroundings.



You are invited to pack a picnic and bring your blanket and park up in a comfy spot for an evening of theatre.



August 13 - book tickets online