Outdoor theatre productions in Kent this summer
This summer in Kent, get ready for Shakespeare in the park, exciting and scandalous operas, and there is also The Festival Theatre at Hever Castle to look forward to.
The Lord Chamberlain's Men presents: Macbeth
13th June 2021, 7:30 pm
Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG
If you like Shakespeare's tragedies more than his comedies, then Macbeth performed by The Lord Chamberlain's Men on the grounds at Hever Castle will be a must-watch. This traditional theatre group has toured around the country since 2004 and are perhaps the most popular Shakespeare troupe in the country.
Changeling Theatre presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream
2nd July - 15th August 2021
Often thought of as Shakespeare's most mischievous and enjoyable plays, Changeling Theatre is bringing performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream to locations all over Kent throughout July and August.
Browse the venues and book your tickets here.
Slapstick Picnic presents: The Importance of Being Earnest
11th July 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Riverhill, Sevenoaks, England, TN15 0RR
Cucumber sandwiches and the irreverent wit of Oscar Wilde, if that sounds right up your street, then books your tickets as soon as possible as there is only one showing in Kent of this unmissable performance.
Opera Brava presents: Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro
15th August 2021, 8 pm
Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG
The Marriage of Figaro is a joyful farce that is one of Mozart's most enjoyable operas as it is filled with passion, lust, betrayal and deception. This performance by Opera Brava at Hever Castle unites a stellar cast from around the world and promises to be as lavish as it is exciting.
The Three Inch Fools presents: The Merry Wives of Windsor
30th August 2021, 8 pm
Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG
This oft underperformed Shakespeare play is getting a fun and very musical new adaptation by The Three Inch Fools this summer as part of The Festival Theatre at Hever Castle.
