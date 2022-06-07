22 unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Suffolk this summer
Get ready for an enormous lineup of fantastic open-air theatre productions in Suffolk this summer.
You'll be blown away by Shakespeare, scandalised by Opera and spirited away with Peter Pan and many other sensational productions all under the summer sun.
The Comedy of Errors
Farcical and filled with slapstick humour, The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare's earliest comedies and is perhaps his most accessible work as it is the shortest and silliest. This production by This Is My Theatre also takes the silliness one step further by having the play performed by only 3 actors!
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Wednesday 8th June 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Mozart's Così fan tutte
Mozart's frothy comedy of "fiancée swapping" is transposed from 18th-century to 1970s Cambridge where stuffy students will get a tutorial in fidelity. The Opera will be sung in English as translated by Jeremy Sams and directed by Orlando Jopling and P. Burton-Morgan.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Friday 10th June 2022 at 6 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
First the Dance, then the Feast
This multi-lingual musical adaptation of a beloved Eastern European folktale will enchant viewers with gorgeous Balkan music and a charmingly funny tale of overcoming misfortune and injustice with a little magic.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Thursday 23rd June 2022 at 4.30 pm and Friday 24th June 2022 at 6.30 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Paradise Lost
A Certain Demographic's production of Milton's Paradise Lost brings the classic poem to life for contemporary audiences with a comical twist.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 25th June 2022 at 2.30 pm and 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Women of Troy
Heralded as one of the greatest anti-war plays ever written, Euripides' Women of Troy is a tragedy that captivates and devastates in equal measures with its tale of the aftermath of the Trojan War and four women struggling to survive a ransacked Troy.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Friday 1st July 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Tiresias
Weaving an atmospheric tale based on an ancient Greek myth, Heady Conduct's critically acclaimed production follows Tiresias a blind prophet as he lives through legends.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 2nd July 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
The Little Prince
Enter the magical world of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's world-famous work The Little Prince with Different Theatre's musical adaptation that will enthral people of all ages.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Sunday 3rd July 2022 at 7 pm at 2.30 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Into the Woods
Experience a fairy tale like no other with Upshoot Theatre Company's spellbinding adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical that intertwines everyone's favourite Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales into one story.
Lock's Inn
Where: Lock's Ln, Beccles NR34 0HW
When: Friday 8th July 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.fishertheatre.org/locks-inn
Kali's Wood
Where: Beccles Road, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8NQ
When: Saturday 9th July 2022 at 1 pm
More information: www.fishertheatre.org/kalis-wood
Sparrow's Nest Gardens
Where: Beccles Road, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8NQ
When: Sunday 10th July 2022 at 5 pm
More information: www.fishertheatre.org/sparrows-nest-gardens
Thorington Theatre
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 16th July 2022 at 2 pm and 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Mettingham Castle
Where: Mettingham Castle, Castle Road, Mettingham, Bungay NR35 1TH
When: Sunday 17th July 2022 at 2 pm and 7 pm
More information: www.fishertheatre.org/mettingham-castle
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Shakespeare's famously mischievous play A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Thorington Theatre which with its woodland setting makes the venue the perfect location for the fantastical fairy comedy on a summer's night.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 9th July 2022 at 7 pm and Sunday 10th July 2022 at 2:30 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Pygmalion
George Bernard Shaw’s timeless classic, Pygmalion will get a fresh update this year courtesy of DOT productions who celebrate their 12th year of touring this year.
Thorington Theatre
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Friday 15th July 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
The Oaksmere
Where: The Oaksmere, Brome, Suffolk IP23 8AJ
When: Sunday 28th August 2022 at 4 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
James and the Giant Peach
Chameleon’s Web's heart-warming production of the beloved story by Roald Dahl will captivate the whole family with their magical storytelling.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Sunday 17th July 2022 at 2:30 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
The Prisoner of Zenda
Based on the 1894 action novel of the same name, The Prisoner of Zenda follows a young Englishman as he gets entangled in a kidnapping of the King of the fictional kingdom of Ruritania the night before his coronation, stepping in as a decoy due to an uncanny resemblance, hilarity ensues.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Thursday 21st July 2022 5 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Estella
Inspired by Charles Dicken's Great Expectations, Estella is a ground-breaking play that explores how secrets and lies can break a person from the point of view of one of literature's most enigmatic heroines.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 23rd July 2022 at 3 pm and 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
As You Like It
Mistaken identities, cross-dressing confusion and a whole load of romance collide in this delightful comedy performed by InAura.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Sunday 31st July 2022 at 2 pm and 6 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Wuthering Heights
Emily Brontë's gothic masterpiece will be brought to life on stage by SISATA in this enthralling and elemental production that will leave you in awe.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 6th August 2022 at 2 pm and 6 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
The Taming of the Shrew
Shakespeare's effervescent romantic comedy is sure to delight everyone and fans of the bard won't want to miss the pre-show event (running from 1.30 pm) where attendees can try on the costumes, speak some of the text and learn additional information about the play and playwright.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Sunday 7th August 2022 at 2 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Pride and Prejudice
Prepare to swoon over this outdoor theatre production of Jane Austen's witty and romantic novel Pride and Prejudice. Live music will be performed by the cast from 6.30 pm so be sure to arrive early for a pre-show boogie.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Wednesday 10th August 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Mr Darwin's Tree
This delightful play explores love, religion and the meaning of existence through the story of famed Naturist Charles Darwin and his Christian wife Emma.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Friday 12th August 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
The Minotaur
Discover a legendary Greek myth reborn as an exciting play delivered by an imaginative and physical performance by All Greek to Me.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Saturday 13th August 2022 at 2 pm and 7 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
The Important of Being Earnest
Musical theatre lovers will not want to miss the wisecracking wit of Oscar Wilde's deviously fun play The importance of Being Earnest in this musical adaptation coming to Thorington Theatre.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th August 2022 at 6 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Peter Pan
Outdoor theatre company Illirya will be amazing viewers with their adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic children's book Peter Pan this summer. Little ones will be amazed to see real flying and their favourite characters bought to life in such a vivid way.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Friday 19th August 2022 at 6 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
Alice in Wonderland
Get ready for an absolutely bonkers and family-friendly production of Lewis Carrol's timeless classic Alice in Wonderland.
Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB
When: Sunday 28th August 2022 at 5 pm and Monday 29th August 2022 at 2 pm and 5 pm
More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office
