Outdoor theatre productions coming to Surrey this Summer

Make the most out of the balmy summer evenings in Surrey this year by catching a play or two. There's plenty of Shakespeare and a dash of Jane Austen and Oscar Wilde to sample on this theatrical smorgasbord, so don't miss out.

Slapstick Picnic present: The Importance of Being Earnest

11th July 2021, 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Portsmouth Rd, Cobham KT11 1JE

Cucumber sandwiches and the irreverent wit of Oscar Wilde, if that sounds right up your street, then books your tickets as soon as possible as there is only one showing in Surrey of this unmissable performance.

The Pantaloons present: Pride & Prejudice

16th July 2021, 7:00 pm

Mill Ln, Dorking RH4 1DX

See @ThePantaloons perform a delightfully innovative & hilarious new adaptation of Pride & Prejudice on Friday 16 July at our open air theatre event #PlaysinThePark! 🌳🎭



Book: https://t.co/K5KVolDU9r pic.twitter.com/JZrctFQErK — Dorking Halls 🍿🎭 (@DorkingHalls) April 21, 2021

If you want to relive the magic of Jane Austen's most famous novel but you've exhausted the Colin Firth mini-series, the Kiera Knightly movie and the book itself during lockdown, then get yourself to this performance at Meadowbank Park. Also, it is a truth universally acknowledged that a tasty picnic would go down quite well alongside Austen's trademark wit.

BlackBox Theatre Company present: Blithe Spirit

18th July 2021, 4:00 pm

Mill Ln, Dorking RH4 1DX

Noël Coward's comedic masterpiece Blithe Spirit is a ghoulish farce wherein a seance goes wrong with hilarious consequences. Pack a picnic and get ready to laugh at BlackBox Theatre Companies compelling adaptation in the summer sunshine (weather permitting!)

The Lord Chamberlain's Men present: Macbeth

18th July 2021, 7:00 pm

Portsmouth Rd, Esher KT10 9JG

If you like Shakespeare's tragedies more than his comedies, then Macbeth performed by The Lord Chamberlain's Men on the grounds at the beautiful Claremont Landscape Garden will be a must-watch. This traditional theatre group has toured around the country since 2004 and are perhaps the most popular Shakespeare troupe in the country.

Four Forty Theatre present: Macbeth & A Midsummer Night's Dream Double Bill

23rd - 24th July 2021, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Portsmouth Rd, Cobham KT11 1JE

If you find yourself yawning halfway through the usual 2-3 hour productions of Shakespeare, then have no fear as 440 Theatre make the Bard's work bitesize. By condensing the action down to a more palatable 40 minutes, you won't find yourself snoozing through Act 3 and being utterly lost by the time the climax of the play happens, and what's more, with this double bill, you get two plays for the price of one!

Changeling Theatre present: A Midsummer Night's Dream

30th July 2021, 7:30 pm

High St, Cranleigh GU6 8AS

Changeling Theatre makes Shakespeare immersive and exciting again - Credit: Changeling Theatre

Often thought of as Shakespeare's most mischievous and enjoyable plays, Changeling Theatre is bringing performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream to Cranleigh this summer. The Performance itself will be held in the Rectory Garden next to St. Nicolas Church and not at Cranleigh Arts Centre.

