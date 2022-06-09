8 unmissable open air theatre productions in Surrey this summer
- Credit: joegolby/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Get ready for an exciting lineup of fantastic open-air theatre productions in Surrey this summer.
You'll be blown away by Shakespeare, and spirited away with Alice in Wonderland and many other sensational productions all under the summer sun.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Surrey's favourite theatre group The Guildford Shakespeare Company is back outside in the glorious sunshine this summer with a mischievous adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream which has to be one of the Bard's most cheeky and effervescent comedies.
Where: Racks Close, Quarry Street, Guildford, GU1 3XZ
When: Thursday 16th June to Saturday 2nd July 2022
More information: www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk/a-midsummer-nights-dream
Around the World in 80 Days
Most Read
- 1 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
- 2 Win a bumper prize of Devon’s best food and drink
- 3 Win an exclusive experience at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park
- 4 6 of the best B&Bs in Devon
- 5 Win a champagne and jewellery shopping day in Harrogate worth £500
- 6 Cornwall's most amazing lighthouses
- 7 Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter Betteridge
- 8 See inside this striking new home in Stow, on the market for £2 million
- 9 5 breath-taking hidden waterfalls in Cornwall
- 10 A look ahead to the return of the Tewkesbury Medieval Festival
Join the Guildburys for a rip-roaring adventure around the globe with their reimagining of the classic french novel Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne. Be sure to pack a picnic for the ultimate open-air theatre experience.
Where: Merrist Wood, Holly Lane, Worplesdon, Guildford, Surrey GU3 3PE
When: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th Jul 2022
More information: www.guildburys.com/picnic-theatre-around-the-world-in-80-days
The Importance of Being Earnest
Theatre lovers will not want to miss the wisecracking wit of Oscar Wilde's deviously fun play The importance of Being Earnest from Pranksters Theatre Company on the grounds of Guildford Castle.
Where: Guildford Castle Grounds, 10 Castle Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UW
When: Friday 15th and Saturday 16th July and Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd July 2022
More information: www.thelittleboxoffice.com/pranksters-theatre-importance-of-being-earnest
The Tempest
For The Guildford Shakespeare Company's 50th production the group have pulled out all the stops to create a one of a kind performance of Shakespeare's final play The Tempest. Taking place in several places around Stoke Park to emulate an 'island' experience, this promenade theatre production is unmissable and will take you on an epic journey like no other.
Where: Astolat Pavilion, Lido Road, Stoke Park, Guildford, GU1 1FH
When: Friday 15th to Saturday 30th July 2022
More information: www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk/tempest
The Secret Garden
It is only fitting that a play called The Secret Garden (adapted from the famous children's novel) should be performed on the grounds of one of Surrey's most stunning gardens and it is certain that the whole family will be enchanted by this sweet and exciting adventure.
Where: Claremont Landscape Garden, Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9JG
When: Saturday 16th July 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/the-secret-garden
Alice in Wonderland musical
Follow Alice around Dapdune Wharf as she falls deeper and deeper into Wonderland in this fabulously entertaining musical adaptation where every audience member gets to join in on the adventure.
Where: Wharf Road, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RR
When: Tuesday 26th to Friday 29th July 2022
More information: www.prologue.org.uk/alice-in-wonderland-dapdune-wharf
As You Like It
Mistaken identities, cross-dressing confusion and a whole load of romance collide in this delightful comedy performed by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, an all-male company inspired by and named after the very company that Shakespeare himself worked with for over a third of his career.
Claremont Landscape Gardens
Where: Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9JG
When: Sunday 16th July 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/as-you-like-it
Hatchlands Park
Where: Hatchlands Park, Guildford, Surrey GU4 7RT
When: Sunday 31st July 2022
More information: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatchlands-park-as-you-like-it
Arbor the Tree
Smoking Apples Theatre Company presents the story of Arbor the Tree in a timely tale of environmental strife and features extraordinary puppets including an 18ft tall Arbor the Tree himself! And after the performance, everyone can also get hands-on in an exciting workshop.
Hindhead Commons and the Devil's Punch Bowl
Where: London Road, Hindhead, Surrey GU26 6AB
When: Saturday 13th August 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/smoking-apples-theatre-company
Box Hill
Where: The Old Fort, Box Hill Road, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 7LB
When: Saturday 20th August 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/smoking-apples-theatre-company
Read more of the best Surrey content here:
6 fabulous festivals in Surrey you won't want to miss this summer
5 reasons why you must visit Surrey's famous Lavender field this summer
35 great Surrey pubs with beer gardens and terraces