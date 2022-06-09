8 unmissable open air theatre productions in Surrey this summer

Get ready for an exciting lineup of fantastic open-air theatre productions in Surrey this summer.

You'll be blown away by Shakespeare, and spirited away with Alice in Wonderland and many other sensational productions all under the summer sun.





A Midsummer Night's Dream

Surrey's favourite theatre group The Guildford Shakespeare Company is back outside in the glorious sunshine this summer with a mischievous adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream which has to be one of the Bard's most cheeky and effervescent comedies.

Where: Racks Close, Quarry Street, Guildford, GU1 3XZ

When: Thursday 16th June to Saturday 2nd July 2022

More information: www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk/a-midsummer-nights-dream





Around the World in 80 Days

Join the Guildburys for a rip-roaring adventure around the globe with their reimagining of the classic french novel Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne. Be sure to pack a picnic for the ultimate open-air theatre experience.

Where: Merrist Wood, Holly Lane, Worplesdon, Guildford, Surrey GU3 3PE

When: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th Jul 2022

More information: www.guildburys.com/picnic-theatre-around-the-world-in-80-days





The Importance of Being Earnest

Theatre lovers will not want to miss the wisecracking wit of Oscar Wilde's deviously fun play The importance of Being Earnest from Pranksters Theatre Company on the grounds of Guildford Castle.

Where: Guildford Castle Grounds, 10 Castle Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UW

When: Friday 15th and Saturday 16th July and Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd July 2022

More information: www.thelittleboxoffice.com/pranksters-theatre-importance-of-being-earnest





The Tempest

For The Guildford Shakespeare Company's 50th production the group have pulled out all the stops to create a one of a kind performance of Shakespeare's final play The Tempest. Taking place in several places around Stoke Park to emulate an 'island' experience, this promenade theatre production is unmissable and will take you on an epic journey like no other.

Where: Astolat Pavilion, Lido Road, Stoke Park, Guildford, GU1 1FH

When: Friday 15th to Saturday 30th July 2022

More information: www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk/tempest





The Secret Garden

It is only fitting that a play called The Secret Garden (adapted from the famous children's novel) should be performed on the grounds of one of Surrey's most stunning gardens and it is certain that the whole family will be enchanted by this sweet and exciting adventure.

Where: Claremont Landscape Garden, Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9JG

When: Saturday 16th July 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/the-secret-garden





Alice in Wonderland musical

Follow Alice around Dapdune Wharf as she falls deeper and deeper into Wonderland in this fabulously entertaining musical adaptation where every audience member gets to join in on the adventure.

Where: Wharf Road, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RR

When: Tuesday 26th to Friday 29th July 2022

More information: www.prologue.org.uk/alice-in-wonderland-dapdune-wharf





As You Like It

Mistaken identities, cross-dressing confusion and a whole load of romance collide in this delightful comedy performed by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, an all-male company inspired by and named after the very company that Shakespeare himself worked with for over a third of his career.

Claremont Landscape Gardens

Where: Portsmouth Road, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9JG

When: Sunday 16th July 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/as-you-like-it





Hatchlands Park

Where: Hatchlands Park, Guildford, Surrey GU4 7RT

When: Sunday 31st July 2022

More information: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatchlands-park-as-you-like-it





Arbor the Tree

Smoking Apples Theatre Company presents the story of Arbor the Tree in a timely tale of environmental strife and features extraordinary puppets including an 18ft tall Arbor the Tree himself! And after the performance, everyone can also get hands-on in an exciting workshop.

Hindhead Commons and the Devil's Punch Bowl

Where: London Road, Hindhead, Surrey GU26 6AB

When: Saturday 13th August 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/smoking-apples-theatre-company





Box Hill

Where: The Old Fort, Box Hill Road, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 7LB

When: Saturday 20th August 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/smoking-apples-theatre-company





Read more of the best Surrey content here:

6 fabulous festivals in Surrey you won't want to miss this summer

5 reasons why you must visit Surrey's famous Lavender field this summer

35 great Surrey pubs with beer gardens and terraces

5 gorgeous rose gardens in Surrey to explore this summer