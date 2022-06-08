14 unmissable open air theatre productions in Sussex this summer

Get ready for an enormous lineup of fantastic theatre productions in Sussex this summer.

You'll be blown away by Shakespeare and spirited away with Peter Pan and many other sensational productions all under the summer sun.





Hamlet (The Comedy)

Hamlet is of course a tragedy so it is utterly compelling to see how such an iconic play could be turned completely on its head, and Oddsocks Productions will do just that with their highly creative reimagining.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Thursday 9th to Saturday 11th June 2022 at various times

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/hamlet-the-comedy





The Grimm Sisters

Get ready to experience your favourite fairy tales in a whole new way with this exciting production by Scratchworks Theatre Company that weaves a tale of The Grimm Sisters and their grisly stories.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Sunday 12th June 2022 at 2 pm

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/the-grimm-sisters





The Recruiting Officer

This bawdy Restoration comedy with have you crying with laughter, as you follow a couple of crooked army recruiting officers, Captain Plume and Sergeant Kite and their shenanigans in a small Irish town.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Wednesday 15th June 2022 at 7 pm

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/the-recruiting-officer





War of the Worlds

Puppets, silliness and tentacled aliens collide in this faith yet hilarious adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells story.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Thursday 16th June 2022 at 7 pm

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/war-of-the-worlds





The Duke Theatre Company presents: A Midsummer Nights’ Dream

Brighton based The Duke's Theatre Company will be travelling all over the country with their mischievously hilarious production of Shakespeare's luminescent comedy this summer with many shows taking place in Sussex too!

Fairlight Hall

Where: Fairlight Hall, Martineau Ln, Fairlight, TN35 5DR

When: Thursday 23rd June to Saturday 25th June 2022 at various times

More information: www.fairlighthall.co.uk/upcoming-events





Brighton Open Air Theatre

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Wednesday 29th June to Saturday 2nd July 2022 at various times

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/a-midsummer-nights-dream





The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

Capture the imaginations of young ones with this adventure of Peter Rabbit and his cousin Benjamin as they cause mischief in Mr McGregor's garden.

Beatrix Potter's classic tales have been adapted for the stage by Michael Whitmore and will be bought to life by Quantum Theatre.

Where: Bateman's Ln, Burwash, Etchingham TN19 7DS

When: Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd July at 11.30 am and 2 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/batemans-peter-rabbit-benjamin-bunny





One Man, Two Guvnors

This feel-good farcical play set in Brighton no less is an absolute must-see for anyone looking to roll around in the aisles with laughter.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Wednesday 6th July to Saturday 9th July 2022 at various times

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/one-man-two-guvnors





The Importance of Being Earnest

Theatre lovers will not want to miss the wisecracking wit of Oscar Wilde's deviously fun play The importance of Being Earnest from Changeling Theatre on the grounds of Findon Place. Be sure to pack a picnic for the ultimate summer evening out.

Where: Findon Place, Horsham Rd, Findon, Worthing BN14 0RF

When: Fri 8th and Saturday 9th July 2022 at 7.30 pm

More information: www.findonplace.com/the-importance-of-being-earnest-open-air-theatre





Pygmalion

George Bernard Shaw’s timeless classic, Pygmalion will get a fresh update this year courtesy of DOT productions who celebrate their 12th year of touring this year.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Wednesday 20th July 2022 at 6 pm

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/pygmalion





Othello

Shakespeare's mesmerising tragedy about passion, lies and racial tension is bought to life by the superb cast of Changeling Theatre in a sensational production you won't want to miss this summer.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Wednesday 27th to Saturday 30th July 2022 at various times

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/othello





Peter Pan

Outdoor theatre company Illirya will be amazing viewers with their adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic children's book Peter Pan this summer. Little ones will be amazed to see real flying and their favourite characters bought to life in such a vivid way.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Sunday 31st July 2022 at 2 pm

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/peter-pan





The Pirates of Penzance

A young apprentice pirate Frederick, who was born on a leap year on February 29th finds out that his contract with the Pirate King will not expire on his 21st year but only on his 21st Birthday, making him locked into servitude up to 84 years old.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Sunday 14th August 2022 at 2 pm

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/the-pirates-of-penzance





A Midsummer Nights’ Dream

Shakespeare's famously mischievous play A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to the enchanting Arundel Castle, making it the perfect location for the fantastical fairy comedy on a summer's night.

Where: Arundel Castle, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9AB

When: Friday 19th and Saturday 20th August 2022 at 7.30 pm

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/open-air-theatre-midsummer-nights-dream





Julius Caesar

Shakespeare's Globe is one of the most revered dramatic institutions in the world and this year they are taking Julius Caeser on the road around the UK. This fantastic production will be watchable over two days at Hever Castle this September and proves to be an unmissable event for fans of the bard.

Where: Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH

When: Thursday 1st September at 7 pm, Friday 2nd September at 2 pm and 7 pm and Saturday 3rd September at 2 pm and 7 pm.

More information: www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/globe-on-tour-julius-caesar





