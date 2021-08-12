A look ahead to the August Bank Holiday Foodies Festival in Oxford

Published: 8:01 AM August 12, 2021

The biggest gourmet food, drink and music festival series in the UK will be returning to Oxford on August Bank Holiday weekend, featuring MasterChef champions and chart-topping favourites Scouting For Girls and Toploader.

Award-winning chefs taking part in Foodies Festival this summer, include Tom Rhodes, MasterChef 2021 champion, Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, MasterChef 2021 finalist Laura Michael and MasterChef 2020 finalist Sandy Tang. Michelin-starred restaurateurs Mike North from Nut Tree Inn and Nick Galer from The Miller of Mansfield will also be showing off their considerable talents.

Tasty treats on offer at Foodies Festival - Credit: Pageturner Photography

Alex Webb is elated to be joining the series, saying, ‘I'm absolutely delighted to be touring around the country with Foodies Festivals this summer. I’ve been working on lots of delicious new recipes and I can’t wait to see you all in person and cook live on stage!’

The musical feast is just as sumptuous, with platinum-selling chart-toppers Scouting For Girls performing their many crowd-pleasing hits, including She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat, and Elvis Ain’t Dead. Festival favourites Toploader will ensure that Dancing In The Moonlight is on the menu, and top-ranked Lady Gaga tribute act Maybe Gaga will bring to life the star’s biggest hits. Over 50excellent bands and artists will take to the stage across the long weekend.

Scouting for Girls - Credit: scoutingforgirls.com

Scouting For Girls star Roy Stride says, ‘After a long, dismal year away from touring and seeing our fans, we’re all hugely excited to be playing Foodies Festival. It’s not just because we’ll finally be playing our favourite songs again to a real-life crowd as the sun sets on a perfect summer’s day out, it’s also the sense of liberation and relief that will come with the fest for everyone involved.’

Foodies Festival began in 2004, rapidly dubbed the ‘gastro-Glastonbury’, and this year returns with a vengeance with Covid-safe events in ten British regions.

At the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre with wine, champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses, Shopping Village with award-winning artisan producers, Street Food Avenue, Kids’ Cookery School and live music stage. Other attractions include Foodies’ famous chilli-eating competition, and family-friendly areas with activities for children.

Over 150 exhibitors will showcase their produce, providing festival-goers with a fantastic opportunity to sample the best of Oxford – and to try a huge selection of delicious food and drink from around the world.

Alex Webb - Credit: BBC Pictures

Director Sue Hitchen says, ‘I am so pleased that we are returning to Oxford this year, bringing top chefs to cook live, and big name music acts to our stage.

‘As we're outdoors, we are able to plan Covid-safe festivals, and our experienced Health and Safety team are working closely with local councils across the country to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

‘There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers, and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.’

Chef Atul Kochhar and Chilli Queen Shahina Waseem - Credit: Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

For the third year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH), with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

MAH founder Emma Rule says, ‘The last year has been incredibly difficult for charities; we are so pleased to be back at Foodies with our music stage and brilliant artists, raising much-needed funds.”

Foodies Festival, South Parks, Headington Road, Oxford, August 28-30.

Adult day tickets £19; weekend tickets £29; children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets on sale now at foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111.