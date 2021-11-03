The best Christmas pantos heading to Dorset 2021
It’s that time of the year again (oh no it isn’t…) so we’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly pantomimes that are taking to stages across the county in December.
With Christmas just around the corner, one of the great ways to treat the whole family is with a trip to the theatre. Pantos are a sure way to get in the festive spirit, with laughter, bright colours, and catchy music guaranteed.
We've found the best performances happening this December, that are sure to have you rolling in the aisles.
December 4th - January 2nd
Peter Pan Family Pantomime
Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Meet Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Mermaid and set sail for a family show full of fun and laughter as he seeks to thwart the dastardly Captain Hook. There will be plenty of famous faces in this production, with plenty of dates and the option to attend a closed-caption or a relaxed performance to suit your family.
December 9th - 31st
Beauty and the Beast
Lighthouse: Poole's Centre for the Arts
The first Lighthouse panto produced entirely in-house features an amazing cast headed by long-time Lighthouse friend Chris Jarvis and Michelle Collins. When the beautiful Belle bumps into the handsome Prince Valentin – with a little help from Cupid of course - love is definitely in the air. That is until the evil enchantress casts her wicked spell and everything suddenly gets hairy…really hairy. You can opt for relaxes, dementia-friendly, audio-described, and captioned performances.
December 11th - January 3rd
Aladdin
Weymouth Pavilion
It’s the pantomime adventure you’ve been wishing for – Made to Measure Productions are delighted to be returning to the Weymouth Pavilion for their 6th Christmas season with a brand new production. Follow the adventures of hero, Aladdin, as he makes his way to the Cave of Wonders and discovers the magic that lies within! Featuring stunning scenery, colourful costumes, toe-tapping tunes, comedy by the bucketful and eye-popping special effects, this is one pantomime you won’t want to miss! Family discounts are available.
December 17th - January 2nd
Sleeping Beauty
Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne
Following the record-breaking success of their last 3 pantomimes at the Tivoli Theatre, Made-to-Measure Productions are delighted be returning to Wimborne this Christmas with a brand new enchanting family pantomime, Sleeping Beauty! Will Prince Louis of Lychett be able to break the curse with True Loves Kiss? Will Carabosse’s evil reign last forever? Will Queen Thelma fit through the door with her outrageous frocks? You’ll have to head to Tivoli Theatre in Wimborne this Christmas to find out! There will be a relaxed performance on December 21st and also three adult-only versions towards the end of the run.