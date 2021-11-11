The best Christmas pantos heading to Norfolk 2021
- Credit: John Fielding, Flickr
It’s that time of the year again (oh no it isn’t…) so we’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly pantomimes that are taking to stages across the county in December.
With Christmas just around the corner, one of the great ways to treat the whole family is with a trip to the theatre. Pantos are a sure way to get in the festive spirit, with laughter, bright colours, and catchy music guaranteed.
We've found the best performances happening this December, that are sure to have you rolling in the aisles.
Dick Whittington
Norwich Theatre Royal
December 11th - January 9th
Join Soap Star Siân Reeves and CBeebies TV Presenter Gyasi Sheppy for an all out bonanza in Norwich this Christmas. Dick Whittington and his Cat tells the rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only a spotted handkerchief and his cat on an exciting quest for fame and fortune. Puurrfect!
Most Read
- 1 Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt
- 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 4 The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire
- 5 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
- 6 Top Christmas Markets in Hertfordshire 2021
- 7 Win a Vispring Elite mattress from Peter Betteridge
- 8 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 9 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
- 10 WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink
Jack and the Beanstalk
St George's Theatre and Sheringham Little Theatre
December 11th - 19th (St. George's) and December 21st - 31st (Sheringham)
This is a Norfolk Music Hub, Charanga, Sheringham Little Theatre, and St Georges Theatre joint production and promises a night of laughter and song for the whole family. Join lazy Jack who is just getting used to life after lockdown when everything changes with the arrival of a very tall vine.
Learn more: St George's Theatre or Sheringham Little Theatre
Mother Goose
Pavilion Theatre Gorleston
December 8th - January 2nd
Join Mother Goose and her new friend Priscilla in the quest for true happiness; dancing around greed, good and evil, and plenty of wholesome gags.
Aladdin
Great Yarmouth Town Hall
December 22nd - January 2nd
Great Yarmouth's favourite panto team are back for a laugh out loud show this festive season. This is a traditional family pantomime with some twists along the way, so expect comedy, song, and dance, with a little magic thrown in.
Hansel and Gretel
Wells Maltings
December 17th - 28th
This Christmas, join a girl called Gretel and a boy called Hansel as they journey through the forest on a daredevil adventure that’s a sweet treat for children. Expect amazing puppetry plus catchy tunes that will leave your feet tapping long after the performance is over.
Aladdin
Princess Theatre Hunstanton
December 4th - January 1st
Dust off your flying carpets and take a trip to The Princess Theatre this Christmas as Tony Peers Productions return for their biggest Christmas panto yet. Expect dazzling scenery, colourful costumes, hilarious comedy and amazing special effects.
My First Panto 2021: Cinderella
The Garage Norwich and The Workshop King's Lynn
November 26th - January 16th (The Garage) and December 8th - 13th (The Workshop)
Who needs a prince when you have rock and roll?! This is a fantastic way to introduce your little ones to the theatre, where participation and dancing are not only allowed, but encouraged.
Learn more: The Garage or The Workshop
Little Red Riding Hood - Adult Panto
Princess Theatre Hunstanton
November 13th
Now in their 16th year of touring the UK, the Market Theatre Company return to corrupt another fairy tale classic beyond recognition with an Adult Panto like no other. With just three actors in the troupe, they will make you laugh out loud with a panto that is just for grown-ups.
Robin Good: The Politico Panto
Norwich Theatre Royal
December 8th - 19th
Last but not least, we have another panto that is more suited to older viewers. Watch as the newly created Minister for Greed & Division attempts to deport the people of Norfolk, build a wall around the county, and turn it into a holiday resort for billionaires. One man is ready to stop him though in this potently political and wilfully woke satirical pantomime.