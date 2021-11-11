The best Christmas pantos heading to Norfolk 2021

It’s that time of the year again (oh no it isn’t…) so we’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly pantomimes that are taking to stages across the county in December.

With Christmas just around the corner, one of the great ways to treat the whole family is with a trip to the theatre. Pantos are a sure way to get in the festive spirit, with laughter, bright colours, and catchy music guaranteed.

We've found the best performances happening this December, that are sure to have you rolling in the aisles.

Dick Whittington

Norwich Theatre Royal

December 11th - January 9th

Join Soap Star Siân Reeves and CBeebies TV Presenter Gyasi Sheppy for an all out bonanza in Norwich this Christmas. Dick Whittington and his Cat tells the rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only a spotted handkerchief and his cat on an exciting quest for fame and fortune. Puurrfect!

Learn more

Jack and the Beanstalk

St George's Theatre and Sheringham Little Theatre

December 11th - 19th (St. George's) and December 21st - 31st (Sheringham)

This is a Norfolk Music Hub, Charanga, Sheringham Little Theatre, and St Georges Theatre joint production and promises a night of laughter and song for the whole family. Join lazy Jack who is just getting used to life after lockdown when everything changes with the arrival of a very tall vine.

Learn more: St George's Theatre or Sheringham Little Theatre

Mother Goose

Pavilion Theatre Gorleston

December 8th - January 2nd

Join Mother Goose and her new friend Priscilla in the quest for true happiness; dancing around greed, good and evil, and plenty of wholesome gags.

Learn more

Aladdin

Great Yarmouth Town Hall

December 22nd - January 2nd

Great Yarmouth's favourite panto team are back for a laugh out loud show this festive season. This is a traditional family pantomime with some twists along the way, so expect comedy, song, and dance, with a little magic thrown in.

Learn more

Hansel and Gretel

Wells Maltings

December 17th - 28th

This Christmas, join a girl called Gretel and a boy called Hansel as they journey through the forest on a daredevil adventure that’s a sweet treat for children. Expect amazing puppetry plus catchy tunes that will leave your feet tapping long after the performance is over.

Learn more

Aladdin

Princess Theatre Hunstanton

December 4th - January 1st

Dust off your flying carpets and take a trip to The Princess Theatre this Christmas as Tony Peers Productions return for their biggest Christmas panto yet. Expect dazzling scenery, colourful costumes, hilarious comedy and amazing special effects.

Learn more

My First Panto 2021: Cinderella

The Garage Norwich and The Workshop King's Lynn

November 26th - January 16th (The Garage) and December 8th - 13th (The Workshop)

Who needs a prince when you have rock and roll?! This is a fantastic way to introduce your little ones to the theatre, where participation and dancing are not only allowed, but encouraged.

Learn more: The Garage or The Workshop

Little Red Riding Hood - Adult Panto

Princess Theatre Hunstanton

November 13th

Now in their 16th year of touring the UK, the Market Theatre Company return to corrupt another fairy tale classic beyond recognition with an Adult Panto like no other. With just three actors in the troupe, they will make you laugh out loud with a panto that is just for grown-ups.

Learn more

Robin Good: The Politico Panto

Norwich Theatre Royal

December 8th - 19th

Last but not least, we have another panto that is more suited to older viewers. Watch as the newly created Minister for Greed & Division attempts to deport the people of Norfolk, build a wall around the county, and turn it into a holiday resort for billionaires. One man is ready to stop him though in this potently political and wilfully woke satirical pantomime.

Learn more