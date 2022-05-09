Penzance prepares for breathtaking concert celebrations

The Gesualdo Six will be appearing in Penzance this month - Credit: Ash Mills

The catholic church in Penzance is staging a music and art festival and this year's special guests are the impeccably talented Gesualdo Six ensemble.

Praised for their imaginative programming and impeccable blend, The Gesualdo Six are an award-winning British vocal ensemble, featuring some of the country’s finest consort singers.

They will be performing in Cornwall this month at the Penzance Celebration of Music and Art.

The festival at the Roman Catholic Church in Rosevean Road originally started in 1998, and was directed by the church choir’s musical director, David Gridley. It’s become a highlight of the local arts calendar and has attracted a number of excellent ensembles, well-known both nationally and abroad.

The Gesualdo Six is a highlight for this year’s event, and their concert, on Thursday, 19 May, will feature music by Tallis, Byrd, Sheryngham, Gibbons and Morley.

On Monday 16, The James Hook Players will be performing songs and string sextets from the Stuart period and on Tuesday 17 there will be an organ recital by David Saint, featuring music by Mendelsohn, Pachabel and Vierne. On Wednesday 18 it’s the turn of The Gwenton Trio, led by pianist Stella Pendrous with cellist Becky McGlade and violinist Hannah Birt and on Friday 20 The Heinichen Ensemble will play music on replicas of period instruments. The Saturday concert will be The Mousehole Male Voice Choir.

New this year are a number of daytime talks on topics including the environment, recycling and the history of the church. There will also be an exhibition of artwork from local schools and flower displays themed on the hymn For the Healing of the Nations.

The festival runs from 15 to 22 May. Daytime talks start at 10.30am with tea and coffee. Evening performances start at 7.30pm and tickets are £10, apart from Thursday at £12.

penzancecatholicchurch.org

