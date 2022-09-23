Where to go Pumpkin picking in Sussex for Halloween 2022

Pick a perfect pumpkin at one of these Sussex PYO farms, and get ready to do some epic pumpkin carving just in time for Halloween.





Rogate Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for a truly immersive Halloween experience this October, then look no further than Rogate Pumpkin Patch, which mixes a fun PYO experience with spooky-themed attractions such as Merlin's Wood, Dracula's Estate, a bubble witch and Pumpkin ten pin bowling.

Tickets are £5 per person; under 2's, enter for free.

Where: A272, Rogate, Petersfield, West Sussex, GU31 5EG

When: Friday 14th to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.rogatepumpkinpatch.com





Sharnfold Farm

This lovely pick-your-own farm is famous for its strawberries, but it is the pumpkin’s time to shine in October. This year you can expect fabulous produce to pick and lots of spooky activities, including a creepy-themed trail!

Booking is advised so as not to be disappointed; standard tickets cost

Where: Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN24 5BU

When: Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk/events/halloween-fun





South Farm

South Farm opens its fields to the public each year for their popular pumpkin picking extravaganza, and October 2022 is no different.

Head over to their website for all the latest info on the event and for a few scrumptious autumnal recipes so that you can make the most out of your PYO pumpkins this year!

Where: Cricketing Bottom, Rodmell, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 3FE

When: Thursday 22nd October to Halloween 2022

More information: www.southfarmrodmell.co.uk/our-pumpkins





Tulleys Farm

There’s little doubt that Tulleys Farm is Sussex’s Halloween capital, attracting visitors from far and wide to its spectacular events each year.

A staggering 60 acres of fields are expected to hold around 450,000 pumpkins ready for the picking, and around the site, you will also find some spectacular photo opportunities. This year Tulley's Farm will also be hosting Pumpkin Picking Nights for that extra spookiness factor!

Where: Unit 5, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 4PD

When: Various dates between Saturday 24th September and Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.pumpkinfarm.co.uk





Poynings Pumpkin Patch

Poynings Pumpkin Patch has a fantastic range of varieties of pumpkins to choose from this year. You can expect pumpkins, big and small and of all different colours, as well as the traditional variety that will be ready to carve for Halloween.

Where: Poynings Rd, Poynings, Brighton, West Sussex BN45 7AP

When: Weekends from Saturday 1st October and throughout the October Half term week

More information: www.facebook.com/poyningspumpkinpatch





Stonehill Farm

Stonehill Farm is a charming family-run pick-your-own farm that specialises in fruit but also put on a fabulous PYO pumpkin event every year. There will be plenty of produce to select, photo opportunities and activities for all the family, as well as a chance to also pick your own apples too.

Where: Horam to Chiddingly Road, Horam, East Sussex TN21 0JN

When: Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th October and then from Saturday 22nd October to 30th October 2022

More information: www.facebook.com/stonehill.pyo.farm





