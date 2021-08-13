Published: 2:55 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM August 13, 2021

Wake up and smell the sunflowers! Pick your own is great idea for a fun day out - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sunflowers have to be the cheeriest of summer flowers and now more and more growers are making flower-picking an activity worthy of a day out - to be fitted between strawberries and pumpkins on your gardening adventures calendar!

The season is short but the joy is long-lived once you've armed yourself with armfuls of the big yellow blooms.

For families it's a lovely outdoorsy activity to be teamed with a picnic, an ice cream and maybe a tempting farm shop to visit.

Here's our pick of Yorkshire's finest sunshine sunflower spots to head to in August - some blooms are ready now, some dates for the diary in a week or so - do check before you travel.

Eastfield Farm, Tickhill near Doncaster

Sunflowers to pick and sweet treats and home bakes to enjoy in the tearoom. Browse the farm shop and take home some goodies too - does life get any better?



Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge

Wander through a sunflower mini maze at Birchfield Farm at Summerbridge near Harrogate where the blooms are just starting to open. This is where you can get lost in a big corn maze and even spend a bit of time with the resident piglets. Remember your wellies! Oh, and there's an ice cream parlour to indulge in too.



Kemps, Horsforth, Leeds

The sunflowers on this friendly farm in this Leeds suburb are on their last growth spurt and should be ready for picking mid August. Check the website for opening times.



More great Yorkshire events in August

Farmer Copleys, near Pontefract

The sunflower field is opening any day now that the yellow lovelies are starting to bloom. This place has a big maize maze too and one of the country's best farm shops, including full butchery, deli counter, cheese, bread, confectionery, home grown meats and fresh vegetables. Everyone's happy!

Keep your eye on the Facebook page for the big pick get-go. They've also got a squad of corn rangers for fun and games in the fields.


















