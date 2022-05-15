Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Celebrations in Hertfordshire

There's so many ways to get involved with The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations across Hertfordshire, so here are the best events in the county listed day by day...



Thursday, June 2

1. Hertford Castle Garden Party

This family fun day includes a castle open day a traditional summer fete as well as games for the kids, food and drink and live entertainment.

Time: 12pm-4pm

Address: Hertford Castle, Castle Street, SG14 1HR

2. Beacon lighting at locations across Herts

Beacon lighting events in Hertfordshire include at Hertford Castle (8.45pm-10pm); Hemel Hempstead at Gadebridge Park (1.15pm-10pm), Bishop's Stortford (time TBC) at Bishop's Stortford Castle Gardens, Harpenden Common (9.45pm), Stevenages at the Town Centre (9.45pm), and Great Amwell in Ware at The Glebe Field, Hillside Lane, (9.45pm, booking required).

3. Trooping the Colour & Party, Hemel Old Town

Hemel Hempstead Town Council will host a parade along the Old town and into Gadebridge Park, where their Platinum Party kicks off. The family event will also have Town Criers, pipers and live music, as well as a Beacon lighting ceremony followed by fireworks.

Time: Trooping the Colour starts at 1pm, and the festivities run until 10pm

Address: High Street, HP1 3AE and then Leighton Buzzard Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DN

4. Hitchin Platinum Jubilee Festivities

Watch the Trooping of the Colour on the big screen, as well as the film that captured The Queen's visit to Hitchin in 2012, The Queen. There will also be buskers, the Hitchin Bans, as well as some sing-alongs and a beacon lighting.

Time: 10am-10pm

Address: Market Place, Hitchin, SG5

5. Platinum Jubilee Party, Harpenden

Harpenden Town Council is throwing a party and you're invited. There will be live music, food and drink, stalls and things to entertain the kids with such as face painting, interactive performances and games.

Time: 12pm-6pm

Address: Harpenden Common, AL5 2LX





Friday, June 3

1.Tring Together Platinum Party

Head to St Peter & St Paul's churchyard for afternoon tea, music and children's activities. There will also be a celebration cake and yarn bombing to enjoy, followed by a Thanksgiving Service for the Queen at 7pm, and then a BBQ at the Tring Brewery bar which ends with beacon lighting and bagpipes. to book the service RSVP info@tringtogether.org.uk or join the Facebook event.

Time: 5pm-10pm

Address: Church Yard, Tring HP23 5AE; Dunsley Farm, London Road, Tring HP23 6HA

2. Choral celebration, All Saints, Hertford

Hear music from the original 1953 service alongside rousing and patriotic versions from Parry, Walton, Handel and Purcell. At least three choirs join forces in as programme that features local organist start Willian Whitehead.

Time: 5.30pm-7pm

Tickets: £18/£5 adult/children

Address: All Saints' Church Hertford, SG13 8AY

Website: ticketsource.co.uk

3. Stortford Music Festival, Bishop's Stortford

The Jubilee Bish Bash is as family festival filled with live music and entertainment and Jubilee themed. It's also its first year back after the pandemic, so in addition to marking The Queen's 70 years at the helm there's another reason to party. Also on Saturday.

Tickets: from £25/£8 adult/under 18s

Address: Sworder's Field, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 2EL

Website: stortfordmusicfestival.org.uk

4.Vintage Day, Mill Green Museum, Welwyn

Dress up in your 50s finest and immerse yourself in The Queen's coronation decade. Enjoy afternoon teas, vintage cars, and you can also make you're own bunting.

Time: 11am-4pm

tickets £7.50/£2.50 adult/child

Address: Bush Hall Lane, Mill Green, Hatfield AL9 5PD

Website: millgreenmuseum.co.uk

5. Platinum Jubilee Carnival, Hitchin

A parade organised by Tilehouse rotary club will make its way through Hitchin and the festivities continue into the afternoon with buskers and fair games for the whole family.

Time: TBC

Address: Market Place, Hitchin, SG5

Saturday, June 4

1.Watford's Big Centenary Celebration

A festive family day with live music and entertainment on the bandstand, food and drink stalls and a fun fair. The Centenary Celebration will also include the Big Jubilee Picnic, where families can watch the BBC's Platinum Party on the big screen.

Time: 11am-9.30pm

Address: Cassiobury Park, Watford WD18 7LG

2. Hoddesdon Town Centre Street Party

1950s music and acts, as well as local talent, are set to entertain families in Hoddesdon's street party. There will be food and community stalls, as well as a free lunch for invited older locals across two sittings o at 11am and 1.30pm.

Time:10am-7.30pm

Address: Fawkon Walk, EN118TJ

3. Best of British Car Show plus dinner and party, Ashridge House

Motor into the Platinum Jubilee Weekend with the Best of British Car Show at Ashridge House!

The Best of the British Car Show pays tribute to The Queen with a patriotic day filled with British cars, family fun, music, and a live stream of Jubilee festivities on the big screen. There will also be an array of food and drink to get stuck into.

Time: 11am-4pm

Address: Ashridge House, Berkhamsted, HP4 1NS

Tickets: From £12/£6.50 adult/child

Website: events.ashridgehouse.org.uk

5. Live Screening of BBC's Platinum Party, Hemel Hempstead

Watch some of Britain's, and the world's, most-loved stars at Gadebridge Park, from the comfort of a rug. Gadebridge Park is hosting a living screening of the BBC's Platinum Party, so pack a picnic and gather your family for this free event.

Time: 2pm-10pm

Address: Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DN

Sunday June 5

1.Big Jubilee Lunch, Hemel town centre

Since 2009, the Big Lunch has been encouraging locals to come together. This time, the council is asking residents and locals to join up, so the Platinum Jubilee edition of the Big Lunch is one big street party. For an information pack, visit edenprojectcommunities.com

Time: 10am-4pm

2. Jubilee Flower Festival, Holy Trinity Church, Weston

Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Flower Festival to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee across the entire bank holiday weekend. On the Sunday, a Songs of Praise service will take places at 6pm.

Time: 11am-5pm

Address: Holy Trinity, Weston Baldock and Letchworth SG4 7DJ

3. Giant Jubilee Picnic, Ashridge House

Astridge House is hosting a royal picnic where guests can play historic royal games, meet tudor kings and queens and dance around the maypole. There will also be a big screen for Jubilee festivities, and a range of food and drink stalls should you not want to pack a picnic for the day.

Time: TBC

Address: Ashridge House, Berkhamsted, HP4 1NS

Tickets: from £12.50/£4.50 adult/child

Website: events.ashridgehouse.org.uk

4. Cheverells Green Jubilee Celebration

In the spirit of the Big Lunch, High Elms Tree Surgery is hosting a BBQ for the local community. This one is BYO food and drinks, and bring something for the table as well. For more information email cheverellsgreenbiglunch@outlook.com

Time: From 1.30pm

Address: Old Beechwood, Horsa Hut, Cheverells Green, AL3 8AB

Read More:

Campervan racing to save lives in Ukraine

Essential town tours: Historic Bishop's Stortford



