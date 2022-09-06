Poole announces Christmas light trail with a seaside twist

Starting in November, The Poole Christmas Maritime Light Festival will be chasing away the darkness.

Christmas is starting even earlier this year, with the announcement of a new Christmas destination offer that is set to captivate and delight residents and visitors to Poole this winter.

The Poole Christmas Maritime Light Festival which celebrates Poole’s rich nautical heritage, features a spectacular trail of maritime-themed lights that will see the gateways to Poole including Hunger Hill and Lighthouse, lit up, welcoming people to the town centre.

An enchanting light trail will continue in Falkland Square, down the High Street and onto Poole Quay, bringing plenty of festive cheer to everyone.

This Christmas Lighting attraction, which runs from Saturday 19 November 2022 – Monday 2 January 2023, is certain to draw the crowds and firmly cement the destination of Poole as the place to be this Christmas.

Showcasing thousands upon thousands of twinkling lights, these bespoke installations have been made from recycled ensuring less waste gets sent to landfill and contributing towards BCP Council’s commitment to protect the environment.

Highlights include a number of Christmas trees featuring maritime decorations, a bespoke tall ship, a giant anchor, an ‘under-the-sea’ walk-under light curtain, and a flotilla of lights on Poole Quay to dazzle and delight.

Councillor Beverley Dunlop, Portfolio Holder for Tourism, Culture and Vibrant Places, BCP Council commented:

“I am delighted that this personal ambition, for Poole to have its own Christmas Festival, is coming to fruition. Poole's character has been shaped by the sea as a town of merchants and mariners, so we've intentionally crafted a festival to celebrate its important heritage.

“This exciting new Christmas event builds upon the attractions from Festival Coast Live! with Poole already being entertained by live music and performances on the Quay, and the big screen in Poole Park. Complimenting a busy summer programme, it promises to go even further and bring a new Christmas sparkle with lots of festive cheer to our residents and visitors.”

Cllr Steve Baron, Lead Member for Poole Regeneration, BCP Council added:

“Rejuvenating Poole is a priority, using its history to shape its cultural development. Alongside the redevelopment of Poole Museum to an outstanding cultural centre, Poole Christmas Maritime Light Festival will further cement Poole as a town seeped in culture through its rich nautical legacy”

In addition to the light installations, there are plans for funfair rides, a Christmas themed market, and food and drink offers placed throughout the town and quay.

Jacqui Rock, Chief Executive of Poole Town Centre BID who are the main sponsors of this festival commented:

“I think this year will be the first year that Christmas will truly be celebrated throughout the Poole BID area. The festival is creating individual attractions along the entire length of the Poole BID area forming a continuous stream from Lighthouse to Poole Quay.

“Poole has never had such an extensive Christmas event that reaches across the whole of the town centre and spans six weeks. I’m particularly proud that it has been achieved without any increase in the budget from last year. Part of my role at Poole BID is to secure Grant Funding to underpin Levy Payer funds and this year I’ve matched the BID contribution with a grant which allows nearly £100,000 of investment into the festival.

“As the major funder of the Poole Christmas Maritime Light Festival we are regularly involved in its progress with the BCP Council team to progress the event and ensure all parties are engaged.”

