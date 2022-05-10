South west pride events in 2022

There will be many places to celebrate Pride in the south west - Credit: Raphael Renter, Unsplash

We round up all the locations in the south west celebrating the LGBT+ community this spring and summer.

Every year, local communities come together to celebrate Gay Pride with parades, parties, and openness. Pride welcomes all people, no matter their background, and is a chance to learn and become closer to those around you - whether you are a member of the LGBT+ community or an ally.

Since 2020, many Pride events have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning this year will be the first time the community will have had the chance to be together again. Across the south west, there will be plenty of small and large events to enjoy without having to travel too far from home.

Newquay Pride

May 14th

Register here

Exeter Pride

May 14th

Learn more

Penzance Pride

May 21st

Learn more

Saltash Pride

May 28th

Register now

St Ives Pride

June 11th

Register here

Exmouth Pride

June 18th

Learn more

Truro Pride

June 18th

Book tickets

Bude Pride

June 25th

Register here

Dorset Youth Pride

June 26th

Learn more

Camborne Pride

July 2nd

Register now

Weston-super-Mare

July 2nd

Learn more

Bourne Free

July 8th

Book now

St Austell Pride

July 9th

Register here

Bristol Pride

July 9th

Learn more

Bodmin Pride

July 16th

Book here

Redruth Pride

July 23rd

Register now

Plymouth Pride

tbc

Learn more

Totnes Pride

September 3rd

Learn more

Teignmouth Pride

September 10th-11th

Find out more