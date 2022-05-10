South west pride events in 2022
- Credit: Raphael Renter, Unsplash
We round up all the locations in the south west celebrating the LGBT+ community this spring and summer.
Every year, local communities come together to celebrate Gay Pride with parades, parties, and openness. Pride welcomes all people, no matter their background, and is a chance to learn and become closer to those around you - whether you are a member of the LGBT+ community or an ally.
Since 2020, many Pride events have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning this year will be the first time the community will have had the chance to be together again. Across the south west, there will be plenty of small and large events to enjoy without having to travel too far from home.
Newquay Pride
May 14th
Exeter Pride
May 14th
Most Read
- 1 Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?
- 2 Cheltenham chippy to compete in Britain's Top Takeaways
- 3 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 4 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
- 5 See inside this sensational £6m Norfolk coastal home
- 6 World's largest gathering of vampires planned at Whitby Abbey
- 7 13 of the best farm shops in Somerset
- 8 Win tickets to see Alfie Boe and Michael Ball at Plymouth Central Park
- 9 Things to do in Essex this June
- 10 14 of the prettiest beaches in Cornwall
Penzance Pride
May 21st
Saltash Pride
May 28th
St Ives Pride
June 11th
Exmouth Pride
June 18th
Truro Pride
June 18th
Bude Pride
June 25th
Dorset Youth Pride
June 26th
Camborne Pride
July 2nd
Weston-super-Mare
July 2nd
Bourne Free
July 8th
St Austell Pride
July 9th
Bristol Pride
July 9th
Bodmin Pride
July 16th
Redruth Pride
July 23rd
Plymouth Pride
tbc
Totnes Pride
September 3rd
Teignmouth Pride
September 10th-11th