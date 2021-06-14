Priscilla plays on in Cheltenham!

Published: 8:38 PM June 14, 2021

Smash-hit musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert will launch its UK tour at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre on Monday June 21.

Following today’s (Monday, June 14) announcement of a delay in the easing of the final stage of social distancing protocols, the production will now play the first two weeks in Cheltenham at reduced capacity.

Everyman Theatre Chief Executive, Mark Goucher (co-producer of Priscilla with Jason Donovan) says, ’We are very excited to finally bring this production to a live audience. We have invested so much in this show, not just in terms of the significant financial resources, but also the time and very hard work that the entire cast and crew has put in to bring it to life.’

Priscilla Queen of the Desert at The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham - Credit: everymantheatre.org.uk

Mr Goucher adds, ‘It’s an obvious blow to the theatre and the cast that we won’t be able to welcome everyone we were hoping to play to, but the entire staff of the Everyman Theatre is doing everything possible to ensure the show goes on, in the safest environment possible, while minimising the disappointment to our valued guests.’

The delay in restrictions easing will also mean a delay in presenting the iconic musical, Hairspray. The show was due to open on July 5 but will be rescheduled to early 2022 to play to full capacity audiences.

Mr Goucher says, ‘While we are disappointed to have to delay the performances of Hairspray, again we felt this was the best option as it will allow the show to play to the largest audience possible without having to disappoint current ticket holders.

‘We appreciate the support and understanding our audiences have showed us throughout this period. It’s an understatement to say that it’s been a very hard year for everyone, but we thank you for sticking with us. We need your help as we rebuild our industry, so that we can bring the very best in arts, culture and entertainment back to Gloucestershire and beyond.’

When the restrictions ease in July the Everyman will reopen with Mischief Theatre’s award-winning international smash hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong on July 20 which runs until August 1. The global phenomenon, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter, returns to the Everyman following two previous sell-out runs.

Following on, the theatre has a packed programme of top shows including drama, top comedies, musicals and the World Premier of celebrated choreographer Matthew Bourne’s new dance event, The Midnight Bell.

Everyman Theatre box office staff are working hard to accommodate all current ticket holders for Priscilla Queen of The Desert. They will be in touch with ticket holders via email in the coming days. If you have not been contacted by the box office and have questions regarding your tickets email exhanges@everymantheatre.org.uk

Tickets are on sale now for all the shows in the new brochure and available via the Everyman Theatre box office on 01242 512515 or everymantheatre.org.uk

