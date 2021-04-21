Pub in the Park is coming to Somerset for 2021

Published: 10:56 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 11:10 AM April 21, 2021

Pub in the Park will be at Royal Victoria Park, Bath from the 18th-20th of June. - Credit: Courtney Smith

After careful planning, Pub in the Park is back and bringing you delicious food and fantastic music once again. With new stops along the way, they will be at Royal Victoria Park, Bath in June

A perfect treat this summer, Pub in the Park will be in Bath for three days between the 18th and 20th of June. Tom Kerridge will be joined by lots of other famous faces from the culinary world, such as James Martin, Stephen Terry, Josh Eggleton and Atul Kochhar. The weekend will be filled with demos and opportunities to try food from Michelin star chefs, all at an affordable price.

While your taste buds are overwhelmed with amazing food, your ears can also enjoy some excellent music. Kerridge and co will be joined by the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Beverley Knight, Tom Walker, Craig Charles, The James Martin Band, and Rudimental. Plus, there are even more music announcements to be made soon.

Certified as 'Good to go' by Visit Britain, coordinators for Pub in the Park have been working tirelessly to make it safe for their festival to come back again in 2021. That means you can enjoy some good food and music, knowing it is safe to do so. Precautions include staff PPE, extra cleaning, controlled capacities, and extra space to allow for distanced circulation by guests.

CEO of Brand Events, Chris Hughes, is delighted that Pub in the Park will be safe to go ahead this year.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back our brilliant food, drink and music festival to eight towns in 2021. All of our events are flexible, adaptable and ready to get even more free as the country begins to unlock. We’re ready to bring the public some much needed fun – watch out for more line-up announcements and tickets on-sale soon!”

Tom Kerridge will bring together a band of some of the most famous UK chefs to demo some delicious recipes - Credit: Courtney Smith

Kerridge is also excited to be back on the road.

“After the year we’ve had, I think everyone deserves a good-knees up – and what better way to do it than Pub in the Park! We’re so excited to be doing what we do best, bringing back our feel-good festival to the towns we love and filling it with lush music and proper good food!”

But that's not all, Pub in the Park are looking to say thank you to those who have given their all in the last 12 months.

“Key workers have been the true superheroes of this pandemic, and we want to say thanks by offering 1000 complimentary tickets in each of our towns so these superstars can let their hair down while enjoying some awesome music and lush grub.”

Coordinators will be working with the NHS, emergency services, and local organisations to distribute the tickets. It's just a small way they can say thank you to communities who have worked hard and, as a result, have made it possible for festivals to begin happening again.

Tickets are available now and going fast. You can secure yours and also find out more information here.

The festival brings together music, good food, and local produce. - Credit: Courtney Smith

The full line up for Bath will be as follows, although some venues will have additional acts added closer to the time.

Pop-up pubs

The Hand & Flowers

Atul Kochhar Restaurants

The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth,

The Pony & Trap

Root

The Hardwick

Music:

Friday

Tom Walker

Jade Bird

The James Martin Band

Saturday morning

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Noasis

Saturday afternoon

Rudimental DJ Set

The Cuban Brothers

Sunday

Beverley Knight

The Kingdom Choir

Craig Charles