Where to go pumpkin picking in Kent this Halloween

Published: 12:56 PM September 30, 2021

Nothing beats a trip to a pumpkin patch in October, these Kent farms have you covered from perfect pumpkins for carving and sensational squashes for tasty dishes to warm you up afterwards. - Credit: Kelsie Cabeceiras / Pexels

Spooky season is upon us and as Halloween approaches everyone wants to get their hands on farm-grown pumpkins for carving and some delightful squashes to make the most hearty dishes as the days get colder.

These farms in Kent will offer you a great day out with the whole family and some of the tastiest and gargantuan produce around the county

PYO Pumpkins - Riverside Farmers

Perfect pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and some tasty squash varieties will be pickable from Riverside Farmers PYO Pumpkins this October. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates and some recipes to make the most of your bounty this year.

Where: Beluncle Farm, Stoke Road, Hoo, Rochester ME3 9LU

When: Weekends in October, book in advance now, Half-Term dates to be announced

www.pyopumpkins.com

Stanhill Farm

Stock up at Stanhill Farm this October if you are looking for gorgeous giant orange pumpkins to carve, pricing is at £1 per pumpkin or if you want to take a whole wheelbarrow home with you then £35 is a fair price for as many as you can fit in while still being able to push it!

Where: The Farm House, Birchwood Rd, Dartford DA2 7HD

When: Saturday 16th October - Wednesday 27th October

www.stanhillfarm.co.uk

Felderland PYO Farm

Nestled in between some of Kent's most charming and beautiful villages Deal and Sandwich you will find this delightful farm. There will be thousands of pumpkins and squash to pick and a family photo station to commemorate the occasion with. Hot drinks and catering will also be present on the premises to keep you going.

Where: 20 Deal Rd, Sandwich, Deal CT14 0BJ

When: Saturday 9th - Sunday 10th October and Friday 15th - Sunday 31st, book in advance

www.felderland-pyo.co.uk

Lower Ladysden PYO

This family-run farm in the picturesque village of Goudhurst is a county favourite and last year they won our Kent Life Food & Drink Awards 2020 for Best Farm Shop so make sure you take a peek when visiting and stock up on all the stunning produce they grow.

Where: Winchet Hill, Goudhurst TN17 1JX

When:

www.lowerladysden.co.uk

Pumpkin Moon

With three locations around Kent, there's triple the fun to be had this Halloween with Pumpkin Moon. The picking patches are stock with plump pumpkins and ready to pick and pose with for a memorable photo.

Where: Sandling, Maidstone ME14 3BE, Lower Rainham Road, Rainham, Gillingham ME8 7TL and Fox Hill, Bapchild, Kent, ME9 9AB

When:

www.pumpkinmoon.uk

Saffery Farm

Saffery Farm is a working farm just outside of Faversham and has been growing pumpkins for around 30 years. Head over for great produce, beautiful scenery and a great day out but don't forget to pack your wellies as things could get a little muddy due to it being a real farm and not just a curated pumpkin patch.

Where: Saffery Farm, Selling, Faversham ME13 9QN

When: Saturday 23rd - Sunday 31st October from 10am - 4pm

www.facebook.com/Saffery-Farm-PYO-Pumpkins