Purbeck International Chamber Music Festival returns this September

The popular music festival will run September 1st - 4th.

Purbeck International Chamber Music Festival is a unique and much-loved annual event in beautiful Dorset and the Isle of Purbeck. It features internationally renowned musicians and artists, including soloists, composers, artists, and poets. The festival takes place every year at the end of summer in nine historic locations, set in intimate venues like the Lulworth Castle Chapel, The Victorian Hall in the Dorset Museum, and ancient churches in quaint villages around Dorset and Purbeck.



Purbeck International Chamber Music Festival is a first-class annual chamber music festival with a strong emphasis on high-quality performances by internationally renowned musicians and artists, the Purbeck International Chamber Music Festival (PICMF) has become one of Dorset's leading cultural events.



Purbeck International Chamber Music Festival is an exciting artistic development curated by renowned British cellist and Dorset-born Natalie Clein OBE. The festival has been growing since 2009 when it was under the umbrella of the Purbeck Art Weeks. This evolved into a much-loved annual event attracting audiences from far and wide. The festival takes place from 1 - 4 September 2022.

Natalie Clein OBE began developing the festival in 2009 - Credit: PICMF

The artists performing at the festival come from around the world and include some of today's most exciting and innovative musicians, artists, and poets. including Max Baillie (violin & viola), Ruby Hughes (soprano), Hayden Chisholm (saxophone), Nurit Stark (violin), Stephan Braun (cello), Cedric Pescia (piano), Deborah Pritchard (composer), Dave Neita (poet & lawyer), Natalie Clein (cello & artistic director).

Purbeck International Chamber Music Festival’s founder, Natalie Clein, said:

“The Summer holidays will be nearly over, and family, friends and colleagues will start thinking about work ahead, but our beloved PICMF is ripening and will be ready for action from the 1-4th September!



The theme of this year’s festival is Freedom. Freedom of thought, freedom through creativity and freedom beyond boundaries of all kinds. There will be ground-breaking works played by world-class musicians, free improvisation, poems created and performed by Dave Neita, a new piece by Deborah Pritchard and much more.



I feel so lucky to be able to return home in this way and incredibly proud of what the whole team at PICMF has created.”

Tickets can be booked at picmf.org and start from £10. Free entry is available to 25-year-olds and under.

