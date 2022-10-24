Pure Brilliance: The Boodles Story exhibition at the Lady Lever Art Gallery

From pocket watches to red carpet sparklers, six generations of the Wainwright family have steered Boodles, the north west’s most famous jewellers.

To celebrate, there’s an exhibition at the Lady Lever Art Gallery in Port Sunlight which will showcase the jewellery brand’s 225-year story and show how the local area has helped shape the company’s growth, from much-loved family jeweller to purveyors of some of the most stunning gems in the world.

The stories are as dazzling as the diamonds, with a series of videos and displays giving an insight into every part of the process, from mining the stones in South Africa and extracting the precious metals in Mali to designing each spectacular piece.

There’s also a selection of historic jewellery from Liverpool makers and racing trophies made by Boodles, to illustrate the early years of the firm.

There’s a section dedicated to some of the company’s best-loved contemporary designs: Raindance from 2000, Roulette from 2004, Circus from 2012, Be Boodles 2018, and last year’s launch, the Beach collection.

For spectacular showstoppers, there’s the Wonderland pieces, where the design team get to let their imaginations loose on one-off pieces, perfect for red carpets or special events.

Director James Amos is part of the sixth generation to work in the family firm. He says: ‘It can take many of hours of craftsmanship to make just one piece. The Just Beyond the Setting Sun cuff, for example, which was designed in our Liverpool Head Office, took over 400 hours of work to make at the craftsman’s bench.’

Prices of these pieces are not advertised, although they do sell. There’s even been a special piece commissioned to mark the exhibition, The Lady Lever design bracelet. Set with octagonal aquamarines, morganite, kunzites, green beryl, yellow beryl in 18 carat single mine origin yellow gold, it was inspired by the Pre-Raphaelite paintings the gallery houses. There is no price listed, rather an invitation to enquire.

The exhibition opened on October 22 and will run throughout the gallery’s 100th anniversary year, until March 5, 2023. There is no entry fee - instead the gallery is asking visitors to pay what they think is appropriate, to support their rich programme of exhibitions and events.

Alyson Pollard, head of the Lady Lever Art Gallery, says: ‘Each jewellery piece is really a unique work of art. As a celebration of beauty, the exhibition features examples of work by 19th century Liverpool jewellery makers as well as jewellery by Boodles. The exhibition will show how this Liverpool family firm, previously known for many years as Boodle and Dunthorne, became a world leading brand. The jewellery on display will be luxurious and the intricacies of jewellery design and manufacture can be explored. It’s going to be dazzling.’

www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/boodles

Greenfire necklace - Credit: Robin Clewley

James Amos and Honour Wainwright at Pure Brilliance - The Boodles Story - Credit: Robin Clewley

James Amos, Jody Wainwright, Sarah Groves, Sophie Shone and Nicholas Wainwright - Credit: Robin Clewley

Pure Brilliance - The Boodles Story - Credit: Robin Clewley

Pure Brilliance - The Boodles Story feature items from Boodles history - Credit: Robin Clewley

Rebecca Hawkins, head of design in front of painting that inspired the Lady Lever bracelet - Credit: Robin Clewley

The Lady Lever Bracelet inspired by the gallery - Credit: Robin Clewley

The Songbird and Waterfall necklace - Credit: Robin Clewley



