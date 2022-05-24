Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Where and when to watch The Queen's Jubilee Flypast

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 3:20 PM May 24, 2022
Jubilee flypasts for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The flypasts will happen on June 2 - Credit: Archant & Unsplash

As part of the many events taking place to celebrate the Queen's record-breaking 70th year as our monarch, there will be a flypast on Thursday June 2.

The event will be comprised of a large number of aircraft including the Red Arrows, some craft that comprise the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) and more flying in various zones from the west of England, London and the east.

Rehearsals will take place on one day - May 24, 26 or 27, depending on weather - over areas of Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and other places with the main event on June 2 across the below flight path.

See the map below for where the flyby will be taking place:

The flypast will take place as follows with approximate times in brackets:

Area A (11.45am-1pm)
Area B (12.15pm-1.15pm)
Area C (12.30pm-1.15pm)
Area D (12.30pm-1.15pm)
Area E (12.40pm-1.15pm)
Area F (12.50pm-1.30pm)
Area G (12.50pm-1.30pm)
Area H (12.50pm-1.30pm)
Area I (12.50pm-1.30pm)

The craft should be passing over Buckingham Palace at around 1pm.

Read lots more Platinum Jubilee content here

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen

