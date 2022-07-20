Quentin Blake's BFG art comes to Chester

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum will be displaying some of Quentin Blake’s early and unknown BFG illustrations this summer.

Quentin Blake is one of the best-loved children’s illustrators, particularly known for his work on Roald Dahl books, including The BFG.

Now a fascinating exhibition at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum will show some of Blake’s early Big Friendly Giant art. The House of Illustration’s BFG in Pictures exhibition, from July 23 to October 2, coincides with a programme of free activities about dreams, giants and the power of the imagination.

The museum is also joining forces with the Cheshire West Libraries summer reading challenge to design a gadget, and Chester BID’s free film programme at the Grosvenor will feature movies that inspire wonder and celebrate the power of illustration, including the 2016 BFG.

As part of the exploration of ‘dreams, giants and the power of the imagination’, visitors to Chester’s Grosvenor Museum are invited to explore an immersive children’s activity space, constructed to conjure the magic of a twinkling cavern with rock-lined walls and a giants’ throne.

For more information go to www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk