Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Theatre review - The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Theatre By The Lake, Keswick

Logo Icon

David Upton

Published: 2:20 PM October 27, 2022
Susan Twist and Elizabeth Appleby in The Beauty Queen of Leenane. 

Susan Twist and Elizabeth Appleby in The Beauty Queen of Leenane. - Credit: The Other Richard

It’s just happy coincidence that this revival of one of Martin McDonagh’s first stage successes should open here on the same day as his latest film, The Banshees of Inisheren, arrived in cinemas.

Both illustrate how the master chronicler of Irish isolation is at his best when he turns his hand to two main protagonists.

The Beauty Queen may be 26 years ‘older’ now, but her ability to tantalise audiences with a mix of sharp comedy and blunt horror remains undimmed.

Maureen (Elizabeth Appleby) is a 40-year-old love-starved spinster locked into a lonely life in County Galway for 20 years, coping with the repetitive demands of an ailing mother Mag (Susan Twist). A glimpse of escape brings matters to a grim conclusion.

It’s a distorted take on Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, but one with dark tones of Quentin Tarantino added to the flavour.

Susan Twist, a familiar face around the region’s theatres, is perfectly cast as the rocking chair-bound matriarch, with a metronomic air of resentment. “An interfering old biddy” is probably the kindest thing anyone ever said about her. Equally, Elizabeth Appleby matches her in a performance bristling with rage.

As catalyst to their relationship Pato (Cillian O Gairbhi) recites a love letter monologue at the opening of Act Two, which rightly earns its own round of applause.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigating Exmoor's spookiest resident
  2. 2 Win an Advent Selection Box from Chococo 
  3. 3 10 of the spookiest spots in the South Downs to visit this Halloween
  1. 4 Win a luxury stay for two at Fingals on the River Dart 
  2. 5 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
  3. 6 Win a luxury break at the Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel
  4. 7 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2022
  5. 8 The best places to see Autumn trees in Cheshire
  6. 9 Win a baking kit and a great new recipe book by the Boho Baker
  7. 10 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2022

You have to suspect his presence made the work of the production’s dialect coach Natalie Grady that much easier, since you can cut the accents here with a knife.

It was a mark of the launch night audience’s involvement in proceedings that there were distinct gasps, or murmurs of anxiety, at appropriate moments. It’s only live theatre that can still prompt such collective reaction.

Nevertheless the story’s inevitable conclusion becomes a centre stage tableau which leaves nothing to audience imagination – when a more constrained suggestion can often prove equally horrific.

Ray (Cameron Tharma) completes the cast as a psychotic youth harbouring his own resentments against the world, and a specific one involving a tennis ball!

Leenane’s dark Beauty still exerts a fatal attraction and continues here until November 11.

www.theatrebythelake.com/whats-on

Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Enter our competition for the chance to win Karen Swan's must-read festive Romance The Christmas Postcards.

Sussex Life | Win

Win a copy of best-selling author Karen Swan's latest novel The...

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
The Devonshire Dome, home of Buxton and Leek College

Derbyshire Life

The Devonshire Dome: a tale of soaring ambition

Mike Smith

Logo Icon
pumpkin picking

Cheshire Life | Updated

10 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Cheshire

Jenny Schippers & Joanne Goodwin

Logo Icon
Realistic Colorful firework with smoke for celebrate happy new year 2021 countdown festival annivers

Essex Life

Essex firework displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2022

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon