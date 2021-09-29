Published: 10:33 AM September 29, 2021

Dirty Dancing the movie may have been released in 1987, but the story and the music and the dance have lost none of their magic, which is why the Dirty Dancing stage musical performs to packed auditoriums in theatres across the nation, as it tours once again.

Johnny (Michael O'Reilly) and the cast whip the audience into a frenzy - Credit: Mark Senior

Last night’s performance in Manchester was no exception, as a giddy (largely female) audience packed into the theatre, celebrating the return of live performance to our lives by joining with friends to enjoy a show based on a film that lit us up as teens and has never really let us go.

Iconic lines were muttered as we sat - “I carried a watermelon” being a classic that will puzzle anybody not familiar with the movie, and anticipation hung so thick you could feel the tingle, and the giggles, in the air.

We were not to be disappointed – but to be fair, it would take a pretty disastrous attempt at this iconic show to have disappointed this audience. Cheers and applause met every classic moment, every expected line and every first note of a much-loved song.

Kira Malou (Baby) Michael O'Reilly (Johnny) - Credit: Mark Senior

There were many more cheers (and whistles and laughter) at the arrival of Johnny Castle, played by Michael O’Reilly. To be fair to O’Reilly, Patrick Swayze is a hard act to follow, but his dancing was outstanding and his, umm, musculature deemed more than worthy of extended comment by the audience. Indeed, he could barely take a step without increasingly ribaldry from the crowd. It may not have been helped by his somewhat wooden style. While his body could move in ways previously seen only on Strictly, his delivery fell somewhere between terrified and John Wayne. I cannot now get the image out of my head of Mr Wayne climbing ponderously from his horse and “Nobody puts Baby in the corner....” Bless him – he may be no Swayze, but when the shirt came off, nobody cared. Kira Malou, in her role as ‘Baby’ Houseman, turned in a decent performance – her wooden dancing as she learned the Mambo with Johnny sliding into slinky Latin curves as the show progressed, but a lack of chemistry between the two perhaps supressed her hitting any great heights.

There were more than a few moments when the audience united in joy at an outstanding performance, however. Carlie Milner’s Penny was fabulous. Boy, can that girl dance. With legs up to her ears, she was sleek and sexy and danced just beautifully. She and O’Reilly looked stunning together. The dancing from the whole ensemble is superb - sexy, exciting, Latin dance at its very best.

Another to bring spontaneous applause was Lizzie Otley, who plays Baby’s sister Lisa Houseman. Her hula song was absolutely perfect and her comic timing spot on. The voice of the night award must go to Samuel Bailey, who as Billy Kostecki raised the roof with his rendition of In The Still Of The Night.

Michael O'Reilly (Johnny) and Carlie Milner (Penny) are dancers extraordinaire - Credit: Mark Senior

Dirty Dancing is a show designed to deliver joy and delight and thrills of nostalgia, and it does its job fabulously well. I cannot recall an audience so excited to get to the end of a show, just to hear that line and sing that song. We definitely had the time of our lives; the cheers and dancing at the end spoke volumes for the level of enjoyment we all experienced, and not a soul left without a smile.

atgtickets.com/shows/dirty-dancing-the-classic-story-on-stage