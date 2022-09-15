Review: Dreamgirls, Palace Theatre Manchester

Dreamgirls will leave you breathless and in awe of the passion and talent you have just witnessed

Deamgirls is the story of Black women musical artists in 1960s America, a time when being Black and being female meant oppression, suppression and fighting for every inch of opportunity. It follows the lives of three talented teenage friends, Effie, Deena and Lorelle, the Dreamettes, as they take their first steps on the road to stardom; three naïve young women in homemade dresses, who progress to their own show in Las Vegas, dressed in sophisticated white sequin gowns, as The Dreams, and supported by musical numbers that will take your breath away – and oh my, the passion and the fire in those voices will have the hairs on the back of your neck lifting.

Brandon Lee Sears as Jimmy Early, with Lorelle, Effie and Deena - Credit: Matt Crockett

And spoiler alert – be prepared for a wave of emotion that will have you in tears and on your feet cheering at the close of act one, something I have never before witnessed in theatre, at any show, ever. The audience is so drawn into the show, in act two there are shouts and cries of support when Deena, caught in a toxic relationship with manager Curtis, finally decides to leave him, and again when Lorelle has the same conversation with unreliable, self-centred Jimmy Early.

It’s a busy story, you will have to follow closely, and I am not a fan of sung conversations – I much prefer conversations to be spoken, and song to be sung – and to be honest not all the songs are amazing, but all the singers are, which lifts the show from great to incredible.

For One Night Only... Dreamgirls tour 2022 - Credit: Matt Crockett

Without doubt the unassailable star of the current tour is Nicole Raquele Dennis, as Effie, whose voice is almost indescribably powerful, utterly beautiful and capable of destroying an entire theatre audience. It is Nicole who will have you in tears, whose skill brings raw, overwhelming emotion to every note, every word. A true star.

This is not to say Natalie Kassanga, as Deena Jones, and Paige Peddie, as Lorelle Robinson, don’t completely bring it too. Both have powerful voices that meld beautifully as three, delivering huge performances throughout the show. Peddle brings the comedy, too, creating moments of lightness we all enjoy.

Comedy, and a huge performance, also comes from Brandon Lee Sears, as Jimmy Early a big star already when he meets the Dreamettes, famed for his physicality on stage – we learn at one point he has the ladies fainting in the aisles. He is over-the-top crazy singing star, whose stage persona doesn’t stay on the stage, but spills into his private life, too. Sears’ performance is fabulous – he's a gymnast, a dancer and an incredible vocalist. Seriously, the notes they heat, the power they project, I wonder how any of these performers can utter a word between shows. Perhaps they don’t, maybe it’s silence all day, showstopper at night.

Whatever they do, I'm grateful, as without doubt it’s the heart-stopping performances that make this musical one you will walk away from with minds blown.

Dreamgirls plays at Palace Theatre Manchester till 24 September 2022, www.atgtickets.com/shows/dreamgirls