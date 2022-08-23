REVIEW: Driving Miss Daisy, The Barn Theatre, Cirencester: until September 17 

Rosa Parks refused to get to her feet when asked to give her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama. The audience at the Barn Theatre got to its feet as the curtain fell on Driving Miss Daisy. We can’t all change the world; but we can love those who do.

Is it just me? I mean, I thought I was going to see a play that begins in Atlanta in 1948. A time when – it is estimated – a quarter of the city’s police force were members of the Ku Klux Klan. When the eight newly-recruited black police officers were not allowed to arrest a white person, even as they watched them commit the most heinous of crimes. When lynchings of black men were still well within community memory.

It would take another seven years for an African-American woman in Montgomery, Alabama, to say a simple ‘No’ to a bus driver who told her to give her seat to a white man. (A simple ‘No’ that saw her briefly jailed.)

Mensah Bediako with Susan Tracy in Driving Miss Daisy at The Barn Theatre, Cirencester - Credit: Alex Tabrizi

Nearly 60 years later, even American presidents would still be talking about those bare few minutes. As Barack Obama said of Rosa Parks, ‘And in a single moment, with the simplest of gestures, she helped change America -- and change the world.’

When Alfred Uhry – born in Atlanta – wrote his Pulitzer play, Driving Miss Daisy, in the 1980s, the world understood the part great orators, powerful leaders, and mass protests have to play in changing the world.

Uhry understood the part that simple, human interaction has to play, too.

As his play opens, 72-year-old widow Daisy Werthan (Susan Tracy) has written off her car without (as astonished son Boolie (John Sackville) notes) a scratch on her own self to show for it. Or, rather, the car wrote itself off.

‘You had it in the wrong gear!’

‘I did NOT!’

The insurance company is clearly siding with Boolie and the car. Daisy needs a chauffeur. And who better to fulfil this role than a coloured man.

Susan Tracy with John Sackville in Driving Miss Daisy - Credit: Alex Tabrizi

Not only is Daisy – in her view – a faultless driver of faulty cars; she’s also without prejudice. So when Boolie appoints Hoke Coleburn (Mensah Bediako) as her chauffeur, her negative feelings are entirely justified. Because of course this man will be inclined to steal from her; take advantage of the job; idle the hours away.

This thoughtful, kind, hard-working, wise African-American called Hoke.

There follows a six-day standoff – the same time it took the Lord to create the universe, as Hoke points out – before Miss Daisy reluctantly allows him to drive her to the Piggly Wiggly store. But Miss Daisy is no competition for Hoke; Hoke used to wrestle hogs to the ground as a little boy back on the farm above Macon.

And so we follow these three people over the next 25 years as bombings, protests, laws and marches change the face of America; as Martin Luther King Jr dreams.

John Sackville with Mensah Bediako at The Barn Theatre, Cirencester - Credit: Alex Tabrizi

So, Daisy and Hoke change, too; not through anger or bitterness or violence; but through the mundaneness of Sunday to Saturday: Daisy, discovering Hoke is illiterate, teaching him to read and write; the bonding of a mutual descent into old age.

The Barn Theatre’s production – and this perfect cast of three – is spellbinding. Tremendous. Entertaining. There’s no real preaching in this play, despite it nudging uncomfortable moments. (Such as when the seemingly fair Boolie won’t attend a Martin Luther King dinner in case it impacts negatively on his business). Just humour, sparking, and a growing, warm dependency.

No wonder almost the entire audience got to its feet at the end. These three actors took the auditorium with them every step of the way. Transforming with age, and with outlook, in a way that never left their viewers behind.

Just wonderful.

Susan Tracy with Mensah Bediako in Driving Miss Daisy at The Barn Theatre, Cirencester - Credit: Alex Tabrizi

It is, in its way, a light play that skirts appalling issues with, at times, fairy-tale simplicity. And, yet, if a Uhry had written a play, back in 1954, about a black woman remaining seated on a bus, who’s to say I wouldn’t have called that ‘light’, too.

Is it just me? I mean, I thought I was going to see a play that begins in Atlanta in 1948. But I also saw a play that gently rams home the message: crowds of different people might scare us; individual interactions bond us. If we think we’ve moved on from prejudice, on so many fronts, then… But, of course, we don’t think that. Not really.

So, long live difference. Even longer live friendship.

The Barn Theatre, Beeches Road, Cirencester, 01285 648255; barntheatre.org.uk

