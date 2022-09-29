Review: Fisherman’s Friends at The Lowry, Salford

The sea shanties you will hear are funny, mournful, cheeky or cheerful, but all speak of the lives and experiences of the men who go to sea - Credit: Pamela Raith

A romp through the sea shanties of Cornwall, and a jolly lovely story, too

Fisherman’s Friends the Musical is inspired by a true story of a group of fishermen from Cornwall, who after a day at sea, would gather to sing the sea shanties their forebears had sung for generations, to raise a few pounds for local charities. They had no idea a chance discovery by a passing tourist would lead them on a wild adventure, culminating on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

I have seen neither of the two films inspired by this story, or indeed heard any of the music before, so was intrigued to discover just how a story about fishermen and their singing could translate into a two-hour musical – and was blown away by the whole experience. Never having been one for folk music, I wasn’t sure that concertinas, tin whistles and drumming would really be my thing, but as I have today been merrily streaming the group’s songs while I work, you could say I am a convert, and all because of this wonderful stage musical.

If you ever wanted to comprehend the term ‘feel-good musical’, this is it. A close-knit group of fishermen and their families get swept up in the dreams of a London ducker-and-diver, a failed A&R man for Island Records, who first sees the songs as his professional salvation, before realising the people are his personal salvation. There’s love, loss, hope, suspicion, optimism, betrayal and above all, running through the show like a seam of pure gold, the wonderful music of the sea.

The music is without doubt the star of this show, as it lifts you up and lowers you down, bringing tears and laughter in equal measure, but music it wouldn’t hold the power it does without the talent of the voices behind it. Parisa Shahmir, in the lead female role, Alwyn, is just extraordinary, a brilliant, shining star with a voice to draw the angels in. Jason Langley, as London wide boy Danny, progresses from drunken fool, with a city-dweller's disdain of Cornish yokels, to passionate supporter of the village and its residents with smooth dexterity, while the united voices of the Fishermen’s Friends are also quite breath-taking, and it’s easy to understand how the songs captured the attention of the record company and millions of fans who followed.

Heading off to a show where you have no expectations means that you cannot possibly be disappointed, but doesn’t of course guarantee you will enjoy yourself. On this occasion I left feeling quite thrilled at what I had just witnessed – the joy and the talent and the passion of those on stage, bringing a great story (and even better when you know it’s based on actual events, even if extra twists are added for the stage) and glorious never-heard-before music, that I now want to hear a lot more of.

I’d definitely go again.

Fisherman’s Friends plays at The Lowry till October 1 2022, then is on tour throughout the UK