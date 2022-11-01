Review: The Shawshank Redemption @ The Lowry, Salford

If ever a play had a lot to live up to, it’s this one. And it exceeds all expectations.

The Shawshank Redemption was written by Stephen King, best known for his horror stories, as a short story in 1982. It’s a simple premise – found guilty of a double murder, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to two life terms and sent to Shawshank, a 150-year-old prison in Maine. Andy has always argued his innocence, and at first life in prison doesn’t go well for him. He strikes up a friendship with Red, the man who ‘gets things’ for other prisoners, and starts to find his place in the system.

The story was made into a movie in 1994, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. It wasn’t an instant hit, making no waves in the box office. It soon however gained traction as a cult hit, gaining an audience through video rental and TV showings, building to its reputation as a film that once watched, bears repeat visits. It’s this way most of last night’s audience will have seen it, and as the film was so excellent, hopes were running high. And were not to be dashed.

Mark Heenehan, as Warden Stammas, and Joe Absolom as Andy Dufresne - Credit: Jack Merriman

The storyline is precise, simple and oh so clever. The characters are also precise, clearly delineated – what you see is what you get – except for Andy Dufresne. Of all the killers in Shawshank, he’s the only one nobody can get a handle on. in this stage version, he is played to perfection by Joe Absolom, who presents Dufresne as calm, considered and careful – yet it’s always apparent that these still waters run deep, and below the surface tension is a maelstrom of anger and a refusal to accept a punishment for a crime he didn’t commit. Absolom brings us a Dufresne balancing on the edge of calm and cold, hard fury. His counterpoint is Ellis ‘Red’ Redding, played by Ben Onwukwe. Red has found his groove at Shawshank, as the man who can get prisoners what they want from outside, from Belgian chocolate to French wine, and in Andy’s case, a rock hammer. Red is in the middle of everything, knows everyone and reads like an open book. Andy is the only man he knows he can’t figure out, and you can see his fascination with the man in every interaction.

Ben Onwukwe and Joe Absolom - Credit: Jack Merriman

Every character in this stage version of the short story (adapted in 2013 from the short story, not the film) is superbly delivered. From the patronising, controlling, controlled unpleasantness of Warden Stammas (Mark Heeneham) to the manic, crazy laughter of Rooster (Leigh Jones) to the shuffling, aging librarian Brooksie (Kenneth Jay) and the young, eager, not-so-bright Tommy (Coulter Dittman). Each man plays his part beautifully, creating a layered whole that develops the tension as the play progresses and leads the audience just where we need to be led. There are moments of utter horror, of pure tension, of deep grief and pure joy.

If you love the movie, you’ll love this play. If you’ve never seen the movie, you’ll love this play.

The Shawshank Redemption plays at The Lowry till Saturday 5 November 2022, thelowry.com