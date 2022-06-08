TV gardener Joe Swift to create special show garden at RHS Tatton

The RHS is encouraging visitors to its Flower Show Tatton Park to start planet-friendly gardening this summer and take part in BBC Radio 2 and The One Show’s Sow, Grow and Show campaign.

Created by renowned designer and broadcaster Joe Swift, the BBC Radio 2 and The One Show’s Sow, Grow and Show garden will include a vegetable patch and cut flower garden as well as an abundance of grasses and perennials. A designated competition table will feature cut flower displays and weird and wonderful vegetables of all shapes, varieties and sizes.

Family friendly activities will encourage younger visitors to get their hands dirty in Homestead and learn more about the natural environment with Earth’s Riches, a new display that explores the wonders of soil and how to create the perfect compost from waste food.

Discover cleverly accessible wildlife-friendly planting schemes with Community Borders, made by local gardeners and groups who have a passion for gardening and sharing their own ideas such as Widnes and District Horticultural Society and Elswick in Bloom. And the Greener Front Garden category is back with practical designs for turning small or uninspiring outdoor spaces into uplifting and sustainable plots that will be the envy of your neighbours.

There will be plenty of spectacular show gardens on display - Credit: Archant

The Practical Gardening Theatre will offer advice from established names such as David Domoney and big veg grower Gerald Stratford, to emerging names who are encouraging younger gardeners to go green with their tips on social media including Sinead Fenton of Aweside Farm.

Foodies will love the Taste of Tatton with talks and cooking demonstrations led by Mark Diacono and appearances by leading chefs including Adam Reid, Great British Menu Winner and Head Chef at The Midland hotel in Manchester.

The wonderful world of flowers comes to life in The Flower School with florists and cut flower growers offering their creative and sustainable design tips for making the perfect hand-tie bouquet or decorative arrangement and a Floral Forest will entice visitors into an immersive installation of trees.

Ladies day out at the show - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

Further garden designs include the RHS and BBC regional radio competition, with three amateur gardeners recreating their own personal vision of what the North West means to them - a lockside garden in Chester, the Wirral coastline and a local park in Lancashire all provide inspiration for easy to achieve planet friendly gardens at home. And the next generation of talented horticulturalists will share their future visions in the RHS Young Designers showcase.

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park takes place from 20 to 24 July 2022, tickets available from rhs.org.uk/tatton