Published: 9:00 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 9:46 AM June 14, 2021

Dinham House will come alive with music and food at the end of July - Credit: Anna Johnson

With a great line-up this year, Rock Oyster is happening July 30th - August 1st at Dinham House, St Minver.

Rock Oyster Festival is celebrating its 10th birthday in style with a great collection of live music, food, cooking demonstrations, and fun activities to make this a great family day out. This is their biggest year yet with a range of recognisable faces including singer/songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and previous Masterchef winner Ping Coombes. Paul Ainsworth is hosting the three-day festival and promises many exciting events throughout.

Paul Ainsworth is this year's host - Credit: Anna Johnson

He cannot wait to get cooking, telling Cornwall Life:

“I’m delighted to be this year’s host chef for the much loved Rock Oyster Festival which returns this July. Historically, it has been a weekend that revolves around family, great music and delicious food, and I’m so excited to be cooking alongside my fellow chefs against the beautiful backdrop of the Camel Estuary”

But that's not all, an incredible 26 chefs and more than 100 music artists will appear at this year’s festival meaning there's something for everybody. The charity partner for Rock Oyster 2021 is Cornwall Air Ambulance.

This is more than just an opportunity to eat some good food, watch a cooking demo, and listen to live-music. You can also discover a new hobby or get some well earned R&R as there will be the chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing, archery, wild running, and aerial yoga, as well as many spa treatments to choose from. The festival is just as much about wellbeing as fun and every morning you could join instructors for some yoga and restorative classes.

After winning Masterchef in 2014, Ping has gone far and even organised virtual culinary lessons over lockdown - Credit: Anna Johnson

Rock Oyster is looking forward to offering some well earned respite and enjoyment for visitors after the last year. You can book with confidence in 2021 as precautions have been put in place should restrictions or social distancing rules change before July 30th. Festival director, Lee Bater explained:

“It’s been such a difficult year for everyone and we all need something to look forward to this summer so we’re putting on our best festival yet for Cornwall! "We are very confident that we will be able to go ahead and the event is being planned in line with government guidance. If things do change and we can’t go ahead you’ll be able to either keep your ticket for next year or get a refund.





Tickets are available from their website now and have a range of options. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates.