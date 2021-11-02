Celebrate the opening of Santa's Grotto at the Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill

Shop local this Christmas and enjoy an unbeatable festive atmosphere at the Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill, Surrey. - Credit: Belfry Shopping Centre

Santa will be flying into town to open his magical Winter Woodland Grotto at the Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill on Saturday, 13th November!

To celebrate the opening, bring the whole family along to enjoy a fun-filled day of festive entertainment, including tasty Christmas food carts, giveaways and a chance to see the celebrity stars of this year's The Harlequin Theatre panto Aladdin.

The Santa's Grotto will then be open every weekend until Saturday 11th December, where it will open every day up to Christmas Eve! Kids can expect an exciting adventure through a winter wonderland and the chance to meet Father Christmas and receive a wrapped gift, and the opportunity to purchase a special photo souvenir to commemorate the occasion.

All tickets to enter the Winter Woodland Grotto must be pre-booked online in advance. Please visit www.redhillbelfry.co.uk/grotto-booking-2021 for more information.

Other highlights of the festive season at Belfry Shopping Centre :

An epic Elf hunt , make your shopping trip even more exciting and find all of Santa's hidden helpers for the chance to win £50 of Belfry shopping vouchers!

Live Christmas music on Saturday 4th December, local choirs including the Rock Choir, Copthorne Prep Choir, St Matthews Choir and the Renewed Hope Choir will be bringing Christmas alive through the power of music. - Donations are appreciated and will go towards supporting East Surrey's homeless, vulnerable and isolated.

on Saturday 4th December, local choirs including the Rock Choir, Copthorne Prep Choir, St Matthews Choir and the Renewed Hope Choir will be bringing Christmas alive through the power of music. - Donations are appreciated and will go towards supporting East Surrey's homeless, vulnerable and isolated. Late night shopping - get all your Christmas shopping sorted with Belfry Shopping Centre's late opening times. Please visit www.redhillbelfry.co.uk for all store opening hours.

For more about everything going on at the Belfry this Christmas, Santa's Grotto opening hours, booking information, and full store opening hours, visit www.redhillbelfry.co.uk, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

