Essex Bigger Weekend: See the county's sights for free

Published: 3:06 PM August 18, 2021

The summer may be nearing its end, but that does not mean the fun has to stop - tourism body Visit Essex offers free access to top attractions in Essex to residents...

Tickets for a wide range of experiences across the county are up for grabs as Visit Essex launches this year’s Essex Bigger Weekend campaign.

With the county boasting dry and mild weather throughout the autumn, it is the perfect time to venture outside and explore.

Chelmsford City Racecourse, Essex. - Credit: Visit Essex

From August 18, residents from Essex, Kent and East Sussex can enter a ballot to be in with a chance of securing free tickets and vouchers for popular attractions, hotel and restaurants – from Colchester Zoo, Escape Live and Chelmsford City Racecourse, to open-top bus tours of Clacton, cream teas at Tiptree Tea Rooms, white water rafting at Lee Valley and trips to Colchester Castle.

These are just a few of the attractions, cafes, pubs and accommodation giving free access this autumn, with pairs of tickets and family tickets valid from September 18 for a month - and beyond.

A red panda at Colchester Zoo, Essex. - Credit: Tom Smith

Whether you are grandparents keen to take grandchildren out for a day away from the crowds, a couple looking for a romantic midweek date or a family intent on making up for lost time, there is something for everyone in the Essex Bigger Weekend ballot.

Tiptree jam afternoon tea. - Credit: Visit Essex

Cllr Mark Durham, Chair, Visit Essex, said: “Essex is not just alive with fun things to do in the summer; long into the autumn – and beyond – there are endless activities and attractions to keep families, couples and explorers entertained and enthralled.

“Essex Bigger Weekend is a great way to thank residents for showing their support to venues and attractions across the county since the easing of restrictions allowed.

"It is an exciting time as our businesses reopen and get back to what they do best – making our county a hotbed of wonderful things to do, beautiful places to visit and surprising hidden treasures.

“Usually giving free access to attractions for just one weekend, the campaign is longer this year – with more than a month to gain free access to your favourite places or to try somewhere new.”

White water rafting at Lee Valley, Essex. - Credit: Visit Essex

Apply for your free ticket from August 18 before the ballot closes on September 6. Successful bidders will be notified of any tickets they have secured; essexbigweekend.co.uk