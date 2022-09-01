Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Shine A Light returns to Derbyshire for the Autumn and Winter

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM September 1, 2022
The National Trust's Hardwick Hall will host spectacular Shine A Light projections in February 2023

The National Trust's Hardwick Hall will host spectacular Shine A Light projections in February 2023 - Credit: Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire

A series of magical night-time displays which will be projected on to four Derbyshire heritage venues when Shine A Light returns from September to February.

The large-scale projections will take place at Elvaston Castle, Barrow Hill Roundhouse in Chesterfield, Hardwick Hall and Cromford Mills.

Providing an after-dark experience for the whole family, the events bring together awe-inspiring animations and live musical performances in stunning audio-visual displays centred around themes of climate change and water. In addition, visitors can enjoy entertainment and food and drink throughout each evening for a fun-filled experience to remember.

Exciting new Shine A Light works will also be displayed at New Mills Festival Lantern Procession & Community Event on Saturday 24 September 2022 and lanterns inspired by the project will feature in Bolsover Lantern Parade on Saturday 26 November 2022.

The 2022/2023 Shine A Light schedule in Derbyshire

Cromford Mills, near Matlock
27th & 28th October 2022

Elvaston Castle, near Derby
19th  & Sunday 20th November 2022

Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Chesterfield
8th & 9th December 2022

Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield
17th & 18th February 2023

For more information, visit visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-light.

Derbyshire Life

