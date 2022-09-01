Shine A Light returns to Derbyshire for the Autumn and Winter
- Credit: Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire
A series of magical night-time displays which will be projected on to four Derbyshire heritage venues when Shine A Light returns from September to February.
The large-scale projections will take place at Elvaston Castle, Barrow Hill Roundhouse in Chesterfield, Hardwick Hall and Cromford Mills.
Providing an after-dark experience for the whole family, the events bring together awe-inspiring animations and live musical performances in stunning audio-visual displays centred around themes of climate change and water. In addition, visitors can enjoy entertainment and food and drink throughout each evening for a fun-filled experience to remember.
Exciting new Shine A Light works will also be displayed at New Mills Festival Lantern Procession & Community Event on Saturday 24 September 2022 and lanterns inspired by the project will feature in Bolsover Lantern Parade on Saturday 26 November 2022.
The 2022/2023 Shine A Light schedule in Derbyshire
Cromford Mills, near Matlock
27th & 28th October 2022
Elvaston Castle, near Derby
19th & Sunday 20th November 2022
Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Chesterfield
8th & 9th December 2022
Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield
17th & 18th February 2023
For more information, visit visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-light.
Share your photos on social media using the #ShineALightDerbyshire hashtag