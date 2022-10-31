Slade coming to Norfolk this Christmas

The iconic band will be performing in Norwich this December.

Slade: Without doubt one of the most exciting bands to come out of Great Britain in the past 50 years. With their unique blend of perfect pop rock'n'roll, outrageous flamboyance and pure fun, and no less than 23 Top-20 singles of which 6 were No-1 smash hits...plus 6 smash albums, Slade have become a firm favourite in the hearts of pop fans all over the world.

Slade's chart career has spanned 6 decades and their enduring songs “Far Far Away”, "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Coz I Luv You" are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the World’s biggest companies.

The band first hit the road in 1966, touring throughout Great Britain and Europe and becoming a regular concert attraction. Now in 2022, they are led by founder member Dave Hill on Lead Guitar with John Berry who joined in 2003 on Lead Vocals, Bass, Acoustic Guitar and Violin. John has also played Bass with Mud, The Sweet, Screaming Lord Sutch, The Tremeloes, Bay City Rollers & The Rubettes. Joining John on Lead Vocals and Keys is Russell Keefe, having played in many original bands in his early years, he has also recorded albums for Polygram & United Artists, Russell has toured with The Pretty Things and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers. Alex Bines now joins on Drums, Alex has toured with Wilko Johnson, The Rubettes and is also a Drum teacher.

The full tour dates - Credit: Slade

Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating roller-coaster ride of pure unadulterated rock'n'roll. They will be in Norwich on December 18th at the Waterfront. Tickets are available here.