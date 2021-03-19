Explore the great outdoors at these Easter egg hunts in Somerset

Published: 10:59 AM March 19, 2021

Exploration of the great outdoors takes centre stage in this year's National Trust Easter egg trails. So, head on over to one of these Somerset locations to search for signs of spring and get hunting for a delicious treat.

Don't forget to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Prior Park Landscape Garden

This beautiful garden designed by Alexander Pope and Capability Brown is one of Bath's most iconic outdoor spaces. This Easter, the National Trust has organised fun-filled egg hunts between the 2nd and the 18th of April. Taking part in the trail is £3 and will available to join from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Click to book tickets and for more details.

While within the grounds of Prior Park, be sure to marvel at the powerful elegance of the Palladian bridge; it is one of only four such bridges in the world.

Lytes Cary Manor

From the 1st to the 18th of April 2021, Lytes Cary Manor's easter hunt will be running between 10 am and 4 pm. Take part in fun spring-themed activities along the trail and receive tasty chocolate or alternative treat, all for £3. Click to book tickets and for more details.

There will be plenty to explore within the manor grounds will soon be bursting to life as spring ushers in the revival of flowers and the return of chirping birds.

Montacute House

Montacute House's Easter egg hunt will be running from the 1st to the 18th of April. The trail will be accessible between 10 am and 3.30 pm for £3. Click to book tickets and for more details.

This Elizabethan mansion was finished in 1601 and is one of England's only prodigy houses from this era that has remained unchanged since its construction. Often, Prodigy houses were built by wealthy courtiers and prominent families in the hopes of impressing Queen Elizabeth I enough to make her stop by on her yearly royal progress around the realm. Head to Montacute House and the gardens and judge its grandeur for yourself this Easter.

Barrington Court

Take part in Barrington Court's Easter trail from the 1st to the 8th of April. The egg hunt will be running between 10 am, and 4 pm, and adventure packs and a tasty chocolate or alternative treat will be provided for £3. Click to book tickets and for more details.

The gardens around the old Tudor manor were re-designed by Gertrude Jekyll, an iconic garden designer of the Arts and Crafts movement who was 74 at the time. So, expect a garden with an abundance of different colours and textures to explore, as well as a thriving insect ecosystem.

Fyne Court

The Easter egg trail at Fyne Court will be open from the 2nd to the 18th of April, between 10 am - 4 pm, with the last entry at 2.30 pm. Adventure packs cost £3 each and include a chocolate or alternative treat. Click to book tickets and for more details.

There is much to explore at this National Trust location, including wildflower gardens and a folly, originally a music room and one of the only structures to have survived a fire that destroyed Fyne Court in 1894.

Dunster Castle

From the 1st to the 18th of April, between 10 am and 4 pm, you can take part in the Easter egg hunt at Dunster Castle. It costs £3 to participate in, and it is essential to book tickets ahead. Click to book tickets and for more details.

Dunster Castle has undergone many transformations since its beginning as a fort during Anglo-Saxon times. Most notably, it was expanded and redesigned over several hundred years by the Luttrell family, who owned the property between the 14th and 20th century; and it was in 1976 that the family gave the property to the National Trust.

