5 of the best Somerset events for the Jubilee weekend

person

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 1:30 PM May 20, 2022
Red White and Blue, British Royal Jubilee Cupcakes, to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Desig

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee there are lots of street parties that will be happening around Somerset - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

To mark 70 years of service, the nation is set to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a bank holiday packed full of events - and Somerset has some great ones to pick from. Here are just a few.


1. The Royal Bath & West Show 2022, June 4

After announcing their return from hiatus, the Bath and West Show is ready for a royal celebration of all that is great about British entertainment, food, drink and countryside. Over three days there are action-packed events for all the family and a haven for all enthusiasts of rural life. Various activities will be taking place throughout the three days to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth in the Grandstand at the Royal Bath & West Show, 1966

Queen Elizabeth in the Grandstand at the Royal Bath & West Show, 1966 - Credit: The Royal Bath & West Show


2. Wells Cathedral Jubilee Charity Abseil, June 4, 5, 10, and 12

Abseil from the iconic Wells Cathedral in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and raise vital funding for the SOS Africa, Wells Cathedral and The Forever Friends Appeal. Back by popular demand, following the successes of the 2019 event during which 350 brave fundraisers raised an incredible £60,000, this year abseilers will descend from the North-West tower elegantly dressed in royal attire.

Wells Cathedral (Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew), Wells Abbey on sunny day, Somerset, England

Abseil from the iconic Wells Cathedral in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and raise vital funding for the SOS Africa, Wells Cathedral and The Forever Friends Appeal - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Lympsham jubilee spectacular

The village's weekend of events kicks off with a family scavenger hunt around the park and field at 6pm, but that's only a small part of what is in store.

The beacon will be lit at 9.45pm that night and then it's back again the next morning to Brent House Farm Milk Store down the road for a family barbecue , singer and gin bar.

On the Saturday there will be a live screening of the party at Buckingham Palace following the cricket match in the village.

But Sunday is the day not to miss. It is the Big Jubilee Lunch, with country dancing by the schoolchildren, Morris Dancers, croquet, games, a selfie photo booth and dance classes. And so much more.

4. The Big Jubilee Picnic, Royal Crescent Lower Lawn, Bath

For free family-friendly fun, take a picnic along to the lower lawn of the Royal Crescent on June 5.

Make the most of the green space and the child-friendly entertainment and activities on offer from Super Pirate and Drum Runners, as well as free face painting and an arts and crafts tent.

The Royal Crescent in Bath, Somerset, England, UK designed and built between 1767 and 1775 by John W

Head to the lower lawn in this famous street for some Jubilee fun - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Vivary Park, Taunton

A free party to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is being held in Taunton’s Vivary Park on June 5. 

The Big Jubilee Lunch will run from 11am-4.30pm with everyone invited to bring their own picnic, rugs, chairs and flags. The event will be officially opened at midday by the Mayor of Taunton, Cllr Sue Lees.

There will be entertainment to suit all ages with theatre performances, games and activities. Music from the Wellington Silver Band, the King Alfred Concert Band and the Taunton Rock Choir will keep the celebrations in full swing.

During the afternoon there will be a commemorative pebble treasure hunt, a competition of the crown and a fancy dress parade with arts and crafts support and materials being supplied by Taunton’s GoCreate.

The Big Jubilee Lunch will close with a ceremonial toast to Her Majesty The Queen with the Somerset Opera leading the Last Night of the Proms style sing-along of the National Anthem, Land of Hope and Glory, and Rule Britannia.




