Exciting Somerset events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There will be many ways across the county to celebrate this huge milestone - Credit: Chris Lawton, Unsplash

We round up all the events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.

Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.

From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Somerset. Wherever you live in the county, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.

Beacon Lighting

North Perrott – Platinum Jubilee Beacon

Church Lane, North Perrott, Crewkerne

June 2nd

North Perrott plans to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a number of community based events organised by the Village Hall Committee and co-ordinated by the Parish Council. Thursday 2nd June will culminate with the lighting of a beacon and dedication of our tree planting in memory of the 70th year of our Monarch’s reign.

Downside Abbey - Beacon Lighting/Food festival

Abbey Road, Stratton on the Fosse, Radstock

June 2nd and 5th

Downside Abbey Will be joining in the Queens platinum Jubilee celebration weekend starting off with a 1950’s themed evening and beacon lighting on the Thursday.

Then, on Sunday, for their contribution to the big lunch they will be holding a mini food festival featuring dishes from a selection of the commonwealth countries.

Food, Glorious Food

Banwell Community Picnic

Banwell Recreation Ground, Westfield Road, Banwell

June 4th

A community picnic hosted at the Village Hall and on the Recreation Ground. This is a beautiful part of the county to celebrate in and will offer a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.

Holcombe Pageant Picnic

Holcombe Playing Field, Charlton Road, Holcombe

June 2nd and 5th

On the first day of celebrations, local organisers will be lighting the local beacon at 7:30pm. You can then return on the Sunday for a delightful picnic on the field as part of the Big Lunch.

Friends of Grove Park – Picnic in the Park

Grove Park, Weston-super-Mare

June 5th

Friends of Grove Park are organising a Jubilee community picnic on the Sunday from 1 - 5pm. The picnic is open to everyone and there will be live performance, including from the Steepholmers’s Sea Shanty group, Worle Wind Band, Worle Operatic, and Stagecoach Dance. This is a great family event to attend as there will also be activities for children, a tombola, bookstall, and much more. 1950’s fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

There will be plenty of ways to commemorate the Queen in your own way this year - Credit: Emily Wang, Unsplash

Butcombe Big Jubilee Lunch

Butcombe Village Hall, Butcombe

June 5th

An al fresco lunch followed by children’s and adults’ games which will culminate in the Butcombe Wheelbarrow Race. This is a ticketed event to ensure numbers are kept to a safe amount, but open to the wider public.

Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea

Hellend’s Kitchen, Princess street, Burnham-on-Sea

June 3rd

Hellend's Kitchen, inside the Princess Theatre, are inviting people to book afternoon tea on Friday 3rd June for a special price of £10 per person to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee together. Expect a delicious array of sandwiches, cakes, and other treats.

Fetes and Fayres

A Right Royal Jubilee Jam

Morland Hub, Pearce Drive, Highbridge

June 4th

Morland Community Hub are putting together a day to remember with live street art, food, music, and children's' activities. You can also enter a Queen Elizabeth cake competition if you fancy getting creative in the kitchen.

Clevedon Pier Jubilee Celebrations

The Beach, Clevedon

June 4th

The grade 1 Listed Clevedon Pier, will commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, for the community and visitors, with live entertainment, celebration picnics from The Glass Box, and much more. Some activities may require booking – you can check their website for more details.

Underwood Road Party

Underwood Road, Portishead, Bristol

June 5th

This local party is open to anyone and everyone who wants to celebrate as a community.

The Royal Bath & West Show 2022

Royal Bath & West Show, The Showground, Shepton Mallet

June 4th

After announcing their return from hiatus, the Bath and West Show are ready for a royal celebration of all that is great about British Entertainment, Food, Drink and Countryside. Over three days there are action packed events for all the family, and a haven for all enthusiasts of rural life. Various activities will be taking place throughout the three days to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Something Different

Wells Cathedral Jubilee Charity Abseil

Wells Cathedral, Wells

June 4th, 5th, 10th, and 12th

Abseil from the iconic Wells Cathedral in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and raise vital funding for the SOS Africa, Wells Cathedral and The Forever Friends Appeal. Back by popular demand, following the successes of the 2019 event during which 350 brave fundraisers raised an incredible £60,000, this year abseilers will descend from the North-West tower elegantly dressed in royal attire.

All details for these events and more across the country can be found on platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events. More are sure to be announced in the run up to June, so make sure to check back with us closer to the time. If you have your own event planned, you can submit it on the website above and do let us know too so we can feature you in this article.