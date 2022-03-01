Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Giant hares come to Halifax this spring

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM March 1, 2022
Sophie Ryder's huge hare sculptures are installed at Piece Hall in Halifax

Sophie Ryder's huge hare sculptures are installed at Piece Hall in Halifax - Credit: Ellis Robinson @ The Piece Hall

Piece Hall in Halifax is home to Sophie Ryder’s 4.5m high bronze sculpture ‘Dancing Hares’  this spring. 

The jaw-dropping Sophie Ryder sculptures at The Piece Hall, Halifax

The jaw-dropping Sophie Ryder sculptures at The Piece Hall, Halifax - Credit: Ellis Robinson @ The Piece Hall

The stunning Georgian courtyard is host to a UK first with a major exhibition by world renowned artist Sophie Ryder with her 4.5m high bronze installation ‘Dancing Hares’ which is over seven metres wide.

Sophie Ryder’s work is inspired by animals, humans and mystical creatures and has been exhibited all over the world and the exhibition is a huge coup for The Piece Hall says its chief executive, Nicky Chance-Thompson DL.

‘We’re passionate about making this kind of world class art easily accessible to the public. We recognise how vital culture and the arts are in enriching our environment and it will be a huge draw for people to visit The Piece Hall. The timing, as we head into spring with its focus on new beginnings is perfect and adds an extra resonance to the exhibition,’ she said. 

Adds Sophie, ‘My work has been shown in Yorkshire at Yorkshire Sculpture Park but this exhibition will be very different. I have loved the challenge of The Piece Hall, it’s so huge the sculptures really have to hold their own in order to compete with their surroundings. 

‘The magnitude of The Piece Hall and its urban setting is perfect for my exhibition as there is space for even the very largest sculptures to be walked around which really helps bring them to life.’

The Piece Hall Gallery will showcase 17 artworks including works on paper, bronze maquettes and wire drawings and ephemera which take you on a journey into Sophie’s art.
thepiecehall.co.uk

