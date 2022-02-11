Exciting stargazing events at the South Downs Dark Skies Festival 2022

Vibrant Milky Way over the Seven Sisters cliffs in South Downs National Park on the Sussex coast - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This year the annual South Downs Dark Skies Festival takes place from Friday 11th February until Sunday 27th February.

To celebrate, there will be a mix of online and in-person activities to get you looking up to the stars above and looking out for nocturnal creatures that cool the South Downs National Park home.

Here are the events taking place in person in Sussex:





Stargazing Evenings at The Observatory Science Centre

Be it celestial objects like the moon, our neighbouring planets or something much deeper out in space, this is an exciting chance to take a look through some of the largest telescopes in England to discover the wonders of the night sky.

Where: Herstmonceux, Hailsham BN27 1RN

When: Saturday 12th and Saturday 26th February between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm

More information: www.the-observatory.org/events/stargazing-evenings





Walk the planets at Seven Sisters Country Park

Take a stroll across this iconic natural landscape and follow the planet trail, where our entire solar system will be laid out in scale. The whole walk is self-guided, and you'll find yourself covering are 1km by the time you find our most distant neighbour Neptune.

If the night is clear, you'll also have a chance to look up at the sky at the furthest point on the trail, where experts will be waiting with telescopes before you head back to the sun.

Where: Seven Sisters Country Park, near Seaford, East Sussex, BN25 4AD

When: Tuesday 15th February from 6 pm to 8 pm

More information: www.southdowns.gov.uk/walk-the-planets-at-seven-sisters-country-park





Stargazing on Brighton seafront

Hosted by National Park rangers and astronomers from Brighton Astro, there will be a stargazing session on the beachfront terrace below the British Airways i360.

Where: i360, Lower Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2LN

When: Thursday 17th February between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm

More information: www.southdowns.gov.uk/event/stargazing-on-brighton-seafront





Stargazing at Findon Place

Join the Worthing Astronomers Club at the beautiful Findon Place for an evening of stargazing to glimpse at star systems, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies. There will also be onsite refreshments such as hot drinks and fire pit-roasted marshmallows.

Where: Findon Place, Findon, West Sussex BN14 0RF

When: Friday 18th and Saturday 19th February between 7 pm and 9 pm

More information: www.ticketsource.co.uk/findon-place-stargazing





Star Party at Goodwood Counters Gate

Astronomers from the South Downs Planetarium and National Park Rangers will be on hand to guide you through the night sky as you gaze through the powerful telescopes laid out. This event is weather permitting, so check ahead on the festival's website and/or social media accounts for up to date information.

Where: Goodwood Country Park, PO18 0QE

When: Saturday 19th February between 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm

More information: www.southdowns.gov.uk/star-party-at-goodwood-counters-gate





Space Day at Novium Museum

Discover how astronauts live in space and the secrets of the International Space Station in workshops run by the Novium Museum for children aged between 5 to 11 years old. The workshops are divided between 10 am and 1 pm sessions for ages 5-7 years and 11 am and 2 pm sessions for ages 7 to 11 years.

Where: The Novium Museum, Tower Street, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 1QH

When: Friday 25th February from 10 am to 2 pm

More information: www.chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/space-day-novium-museum





Stargazing evening and public observing at Beachy Head

Led by the Eastbourne Astronomical Society, this stargazing event will allow you to spot exciting celestial objects alongside experts who will take you through the wonderful objects you find. There will also be an introduction to astronomy presentation inside the Beachy Head Story Centre. So be sure to attend if you want to take up astronomy as a hobby, as this event will give you some great tips to get you started and friendly faces to quiz.

Where: Beachy Head Story Centre, Beachy Head Rd, Eastbourne BN20 7YA

When: Saturday 26th February between 6 pm and 8 pm

More information: www.eastbourneas.org.uk/stargazing-evening-beachy-head





