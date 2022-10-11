The best of the South Hams Art Trail

Head to the South Hams this month to explore a trail of more than 50 artists and makers working in everything from botanical drawing to metalwork.

One of the top events in Devon’s stuffed arts calendar, the South Hams Art Forum’s two-week trail covers 24 venues, giving visitors the chance to mingle with other art lovers, meet the makers and buy work directly from the artists in their studios, in local galleries and in community venues.

Thanks to a stunning landscape backdrop, the trail offers a chance to mix art with wonderful walks and visits to beaches and award-winning pubs for the perfect day out.

Alongside regular participants, SHAF welcomes many new makers offering a mix of disciplines.

Here’s a taste of what will be on offer:

Influenced by the intense tropical colour and imagery of his former Venezuelan home, Spanish artist and sculptor Fernando Asian portrays a surrealist vision of life in his large-scale oil paintings. Celebrated as an artist in Latin America, the worsening political and economic situation prompted Fernando’s return to Europe, bringing with him just several rolled-up canvases and a few drawings and sculptures (the airport even confiscated his brushes as ‘dangerous weapons’). Fernando paints every day and now lives between Yealmpton and Madrid.

Alison Hannah's work captures the way in which people interact with the landscape - Credit: Alison Hannah

Alison Hannah’s artistic practice combines poetry, painting and ceramics. Alison’s work captures the way in which people interact with the landscape. She celebrates the distinctive qualities and characteristics of the South Devon and Cornish foreshores, estuaries, moorlands and woodlands.

Alison uses her own original poetic verse, painting pictures with words to explore the interconnection between the history of an iconic setting and the movement of contemporary life.

Lou Griffiths is a self-taught pyrographist - Credit: Lou Griffiths

Lou Griffiths started her journey into the world of art as a hobby, but went full-time, after discovering an exciting new canvas and technique: wood and wood-burning. New Ember was born. A self-taught pyrographist (the art of freehand decorating of wood or other materials with burn marks), Lou uses locally sourced, discarded, sustainable and native wood as her canvas. She describes pyrography as a slightly unpredictable, unconventional artistic method and her artwork ‘art with a purpose’. In this show expect to find unique collectable wooden homewares.

Artist Jan O'Highway and blacksmith Richard Bent collaborate on commissions for local authorities and individuals - Credit: Jan O Highway & Richard Bent

Jan O’Highway trained in figurative painting and printmaking at Guildford School of Art, and now works in abstraction and 3D work including ceramics, sculpture, mosaics and fused glass, all linked by her love of colour. In contrast Richard Bent invites people to experience blacksmithing in the atmospheric setting of his country work-place.

“Blacksmithing today is a heritage craft,” he explains. “It continues the art of an ancient skill.” Watch Richard working hot metal which is heated to an orange glow. making the hard metal soft enough to hammer and bend into shape. Richard and Jan collaborate on commissions for local authorities and individuals, combining the clear lines and strength of steel with the chromatic vibrancy of fused glass to create striking, durable sculptures for public spaces and private gardens.

Anna Pooley creates technicolour landscapes inspired by the natural beauty around her home - Credit: Anna Pooley

Anna Pooley has always been interested in the beauty of designed and crafted objects. During the Covid lockdown she developed a collection of paintings which have proved an instant hit. Anna creates technicolour landscapes inspired by the natural beauty around her Yealmpton home.

Trish Berry records the wildlife and natural beauty surrounding her home on Dartmoor - Credit: Trish Berry

Growing up barefoot on a farm in Zimbabwe, Trish Berry spent much of her life in Africa but now calls Dartmoor her home. The moor’s wild spaces provide creative sustenance and satisfy her strong, personal desire to record natural beauty. A self-taught artist who trained in interior design, her work studies grasses, wildflowers and trees, as well as fun-inspired illustrations of country life. Dartmoor’s ancient, wooded enclaves, marshes and grasses provide her with a seemingly endless trove of subjects and inspiration.

South Hams Arts Trail runs from October 15 to 30. shaf.org.uk