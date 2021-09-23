Southport Comedy Festival has launched its comedy competition

Published: 1:31 PM September 23, 2021

Southport Comedy Festival 2021 has launched its search for the next Southport New Comedian of the Year.

Aspiring comedians from all over the country have been invited to apply to win one of eight places in the grand final which takes place on Thursday, 7th October as part of the 10th annual Southport Comedy Festival Under Canvas at Victoria Park in Southport.

This year’s 10th anniversary Festival, takes place in a heated marquee at Victoria Park in Southport from 1st October to 17th October.

Top class acts include: Russell Kane, Rich Hall, Reginald D Hunter, Jo Caulfield, Tom Stade, Ed Byrne, Mark Thomas, Paul Sinha, Tez Ilyas, Luisa Omielan, Hal Cruttenden, Geoff Norcott, Steve Royle, Helen Bauer, Troy Hawke, Katie Tracey, and David Eagle. Tickets are now on sale.

The Southport New Comedian of the Year competition is open to all comedians who have less than four years experience of performing before a paying audience.

Applicants are asked to upload a short promo video onto YouTube - find more details on the ‘New Comedian Comp’ page on the Southport Comedy Festival website here.

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges and will be awarded the coveted title of ‘Southport New Comedian of the Year 2021′.

In addition, they will also receive a £200 cash prize.

Southport Comedy Festival Director Brendan Riley said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the competition which provides a springboard for new talent.

“We are always happy to try and help people out. For comedians to win this competition, or to come second or third, it means you have been spotted, it is a great thing to put on your CV.

“A lot of comedians have gone on from this competition to enjoy full professional careers. They come and enter the competition from all over the UK.

“Tickets for our New Comedian of the Year final are just £5 each. We always keep our ticket prices low, to make our events as accessible as possible.

“The final is always a great night and sells out every year. So come along to encourage new talent and help them become the stars of tomorrow!”

The Southport New Comedian of the Year event is part of the 17 day Southport Comedy Festival which is celebrating its 10th year.

Courtesy of Elite Marquees, this year’s festival will be staged in a giant luxury marquee in Victoria Park, home of the world-renowned Southport Flower Show, between 1st October and 17th October.

The Southport New Comedian grand final will take place on Thursday, 7th October. Tickets are £5 each, and are available from the Southport Comedy Festival.