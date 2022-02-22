St Ives Food Festival reveals stunning musical line-up

The artists performing at this years festival have been revealed - Credit: Wild Thing Creative

St Ives Food and Drink Festival returns this May and has released its music line-up for 2022.

Taking place on the iconic Porthminster beach from May 13th to 15th, the festival will feature the very best food, drink and music Cornwall has to offer, kicking the summer season off in style.

Thousands of visitors flock to St Ives every year for the food festival: with its white sands and turquoise waters it’s one of the most stunning festival backdrops in the country.

The festival will take place on the gorgeous Porthminster beach - Credit: Wild Thing Creative

Malavita! will headline the Friday night opening party, serving you a cocktail of funky latin beats, irresistible drum grooves, soaring guitars, punchy horns and soulful female vocals.

The energetic Pattern Pusher are set to support with their uplifting, inspiring and fun-loving music.

Maisy Grace will be warming up on Friday with her soulful and lyrical tunes. Equally comfortable with piano, guitar or bass, the multi-talented young songwriter has been making waves across the South West and beyond.

Saturday night headliners Town of Cats are an ever-mutating municipality of self-proclaimed musical misfits, with their word play, funky rhythms and brass tempos that dare you not to dance.

The festival is free to enter - Credit: Wild Thing Creative

Stampeding on next, you’ll find Pyschadelephant, an intoxicating and explosive funk-fuelled 4 piece. Playing a mixture of vibrant covers and jaunty originals, their high energy shows are guaranteed to get those toes tapping and hips shaking!

The New Twentys join the stage too, harnessing the liberating feeling of being young and bottling that bittersweet aftertaste of summers gone by, they are inspired by the classic UK punk and new wave bands that came before them.

On Sunday, the raucous 3 Daft Monkeys will close the festival with one of their famously theatrical live performances. Supported by Sam Richardson and The Renegades, and local favourite Bailey Tomkinson, this is one set you won’t want to miss.

The chef line-up is soon to be announced - Credit: Wild Thing Creative

St Ives Food and Drink Festival will be making another big announcement soon - this time with the full line-up of chefs who will be making the trip to Porthminster beach this May.

St Ives Food and Drink Festival is free to attend during the day but music events are ticketed. Early Bird Tickets for the music programme are now available from just £8. Make sure you've got your tickets at stivesfoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk/