Charity fashion show coming to Stroud Sub Rooms

Published: 9:29 PM August 1, 2021

A glittering charity fashion show, with celebrity models, will be showcasing super-stylish Stroud stores – and raising money for the Sub Rooms, on Sunday, August 22, says Katie Jarvis

Stroud Subscription Rooms charity fashion show is on Sunday, August 22, 2021 - Credit: thesubrooms.co.uk

Guest models include former England cricketer Dave Lawrence, and Miss England finalist Cherrelle Jade Ford; while BBC All Together Now judge Lili Davies, DJ Louise Aiken, and Chloe Lees of Cotswold Midnight Storytellers will compere. Taking part are 15 leading Stroud boutiques, including traditional favourites such as Moonflower and Butterfly Ball, as well as luxury newcomer Sandersons.

Local businessman and former model Russell Nurding is the familiar face behind the event. Owner of The Cutting Shed in Cirencester, he has drawn on contacts made over 35 years in the business to make this the post lockdown celebration everyone has been waiting for.

Organiser of the event, Russell Nurding - Credit: Russell Nurding

‘The aim of the show is to raise money to support the Sub Rooms. They were the first place where I ever modelled,’ Russell said. ‘But I also hope the event will remind people of all the businesses they have on their doorstep. Rather than buying online, we need to get behind the shops we’re lucky to have in Stroud.’

Russell first started fundraising for good causes as an eight-year-old, setting up a stall at the house in Chalford Hill where he grew up. Since then, he has organised multiple charity fashion shows, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

Chloe Lees of Cotswold Midnight Storytellers will compere the fashion show - Credit: Thousand Word Media

‘There will be fashion for everyone – men, women and children; summer clothes and winter outfits. Hair and make-up will also be courtesy of local salons,’ he said.

‘I love putting on fashion shows – and thanks to all the models and shops taking part, this will be a great evening out. We’ve all found the lockdowns hard. This is a chance to rethink your wardrobe, raise money for a good cause, rediscover Stroud shops, and have a real celebration.’

Tickets for Stroud's Charity Fashion Show, taking place at the Sub Rooms in George Street on Sunday, August 22, 2021, cost £15, with Prosecco on arrival, and goody bags. The Sub Rooms’ Central Bar and Café will be open from 5pm for refreshments, with the show beginning at 7pm. Book at thesubrooms.co.uk