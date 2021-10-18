Magical Christmas Markets in Suffolk 2021

Published: 2:53 PM October 18, 2021

Indulge in delicious festive food and drink at one of these Christmas Markets in Suffolk this holiday season. - Credit: Humphrey Muleba / Pexels

Bask in the festive atmosphere at these Christmas markets around Suffolk. You'll find bespoke gifts, tasty Christmas food and plenty of exciting things to do with the whole family.

Trinity Park Christmas Market

Stock up on decorations, gifts and yummy Christmas treats at the Trinity Park Christmas Market, taking place the first Saturday of December. The event is organised by Cancer charity Helen Rollason and proceeds will go towards helping give quality cancer care to patients.

Where: Trinity Park Conference and Events Centre, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH

When: Saturday 4th December 2021 from 10 am – 6 pm

More information: www.helenrollason.org.uk/event/christmas-market-2021

Lavenham Christmas fair 2021

Lavenham is one of Suffolk's most famously beautiful villages (it appeared in Harry Potter!). Therefore, it is unsurprising that this charming location should be the host of a delightful Christmas market. Taking place over the first weekend of December, you'll find the festive vibe a perfect way to start the countdown to Christmas.

Where: Market Place, Lavenham CO10 9QZ

When: Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th December 2021

More information: www.lovelavenham.co.uk/christmas-lavenham-suffolk

Stonham Barns Park Christmas Craft Fair

If you always struggle to find the perfect gift for a loved one on the high street, then a trip to the Stonham Barns Park Christmas Craft Fair may prove fruitful as everything is unique and hand-made by local artisans.

Where: Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk IP14 6AT

When: Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th November 2021 from 10 am - 4 pm

More information: www.stonhambarns.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-craft-market

Saxmundham Victorian Christmas

This year, the Christmas market in Saxmundham will have a Victorian twist, with plenty of activities for all the family. You'll also find some great gifts to buy as the Christmas market this year also focuses on supporting the town centres retailers due to all the difficulties faced over the last 18 months and more.

Where: Saxmundham Market Hall, High Street, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP171AF

When: Friday 3rd December 2021 from 4 pm – 8 pm

More information: www.saxmundham.org/event/saxmundham-victorian-christmas

Felixstowe Christmas Market & Santa's Grotto

Having opened last year, Beach Street on the Felixstowe beachfront is a shopping and leisure destination made from upcycled shipping containers from the seaside town and will host its first Christmas market. At the market, you will find tasty food and gifts alongside an exciting Santa's Grotto.

Where: Beach Street Felixstowe, Micklegate Rd, Felixstowe IP11 2G

When: Saturday 11th December 2021 from 10 am - 4 pm

More information: www.facebook.com/events/felixstowe-christmas-market-santas-grotto

Christmas Craft Fair at Long Melford 2021

The Christmas Craft Fair at Long Melford returns for a 10th year this year, and this beloved Christmas market will offer you the opportunity to browse stalls filled with handcrafted and one of a kind gifts and then indulge in a lovely spot of afternoon tea while you're at it.

Where: The Old School, Long Melford, Suffolk CO10 9AA

When: Saturday 20th November 2021 from 10 am - 4 pm

More information: www.wearehandmade.co.uk/events/christmas-craft-fair-long-melford-2021

Woodbridge Christmas Fayre

Get all your Christmas shopping sorted early this year at the charming Woodbridge Christmas Fayre, which is hosted by the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa.

Where: Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa, Great Bealings, Woodbridge Suffolk IP13 6NU

When: Sunday 21st November 2021 from 11 am - 4 pm

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/woodbridge-christmas-fayre

