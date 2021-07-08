Best things to do with the kids this summer in Suffolk

Published: 10:37 AM July 8, 2021

We've gathered some great ideas for places to take the kids for a day out over the summer holidays



Pleasurewood Hills



Leisure Way, Lowestoft NR32 5DZ



The family theme park Pleasurewood Hills has been a mainstay for summer days out with the kids since its opening in 1983. Kids will love the thrilling Cannonball Express rollercoaster, the swashbuckling pirate ship and the biggest rollercoaster in East Anglia, Wipeout.



Children up to 90cm tall can enter free. Book single entry or season tickets online.



Africa Alive!



Whites Lane, Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7TF



Nestled in the countryside of Suffolk is a little slice of Africa. Africa Alive! is home to over 80 different species of animals that children will love to discover. From cheetahs and zebras to fluffy little meerkats and even creepy crawlies such as tarantulas and scorpions, there is lots to discover.



Book day tickets or annual passes online.



Sutton Hoo



Tranmer House, Woodbridge IP12 3DJ



History lovers will be in their element at Sutton Hoo. The site of two medieval cemeteries that date all the way back to at least the 7th century, this is a site of archaeological importance that was only discovered in 1938. A recent Netflix film, The Dig, explored the story of the discovery.



Booking in advance is required.



Landguard Fort



View Point Road, Felixstowe IP11 3TW



With the first foundations of this imposing fort built way back in 1540, Landguard Fort was an important historic military building that guarded the port of Harwich at the mouth of the River Orwell for centuries. It was used until 1957 having been used as a signal station, a place to observe German military action and much more during WW2.



Currently open Friday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays and tickets to visit can be booked online.



Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park



Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2AP



With lots of different species of animals from farmyard favourites to exotic crocs and cute capybaras, Jimmy's Farm & Wildlife Park is the perfect Suffolk day out this summer.



Timed entry tickets can be booked online with unlimited time once in the park.



Mid-Suffolk Light Railway



Brockford Station, Hall Lane, Wetheringsett, Stowmarket IP14 5PW



The Mid-Suffolk Light Railway is a museum and heritage railway which will feel like you've stepped back in time upon visiting.



Check out the website for the 2021 events schedule which includes steam railway days, Santa specials at Christmastime and more.



Walberswick Ferry



42 Ferry Rd, Southwold IP18 6NB



Landlubbers need not try this day trip: A day out with Walberswick Ferry and River Trips. Take out one of the wooden rowing boats which carry up to 12 people and float along the River Blyth, soaking in the Suffolk countryside on a summer's afternoon.



For full info on renting a boat, check the website. No card payments are accepted so cash is a must.



West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village



Icklingham Rd, Bury Saint Edmunds IP28 6HG



Discovered during an archaeological dig in the 60s, West Stow is an Anglo Saxon village with remains of 69 houses, seven halls and seven other structures some of which have been recreated for visitors to step back in time and experience the Anglo Saxon life.



Open daily 10am to 5pm. Visit the website for entry prices and full details.

