Exciting Easter egg hunts in Suffolk 2022

There is nothing more exciting at Easter than a grand old adventure outside hunting down clues on an Easter trail with the whole family here in Suffolk.

Melford Hall

Complete a whole host of find nature-inspired activities for the whole family as you follow the National Trust nature trail this easter at Melford Hall.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Long Melford, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 9AA

When: Wednesday 13th to Monday 18th and Wednesday 20th to Sunday 24th April 2022, between 12 pm and 4.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/melford-hall-easter-egg-hunt





Kingfishers

Enjoy a day filled with hunting for eggs, arts and crafts and exploring the new adventure playground at Kingfishers at Cretingham.

The Easter egg hunt is £10 per child, including an Easter gift. Places on this event must be booked and paid for in advance and tickets can only be booked online here.

Where: Swan Lane Cretingham Woodbridge Suffolk IP13 7BA

When: Sunday 17th April 2022,

More information: www.kingfisherscretingham.co.uk/easter-live-music-event-2022





Flatford

Willy Lott's cottage in Flatford, Suffolk - Credit: Callum Redgrave-close / iStock / Getty Images Plus

This year kids can enjoy an easter adventure in nature along the River Stour as they discover clues to all the different kinds of flora and fauna that make this stunning National Trust location home.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (about or an allergen-free alternative where available) at the end.

Where:

When: Saturday 9th to Monday 18th April 2022, Between 10.30 am and 3 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/flatford-easter-egg-hunt





Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum

The annual Easter egg hunt/event in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance will take place at the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum in Bungay where everyone can enjoy stalls, games, arts and crafts and an Easter quiz where participants can get their hands on a tasty chocolate egg.

Where: 8 The St, Flixton, Bungay, Suffolk NR35 1NZ

When: Sunday 17th April 2022, between 10 am and 4 pm

More information: www.suffolkmuseums.org/east-anglia-air-ambulance-easter-egg-hunt





Ickworth

Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk - Credit: Tony Hisgett / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (about or an allergen-free alternative where available) at the end.

Where: The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP29 5QE

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April, between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth-easter-egg-hunt





Somerleyton Hall

The Somerleyton bunny has left eggs all over the gardens of Somerleyton Hall ready to be found over the Easter weekend by intrepid explorers. Tickets must be booked in advance and the pricing is set at £6.65 per child between 3 and 16 years old.

Where: Somerleyton Hall, Lovingland, Suffolk NR32 5QQ

When: Friday 15th to 18th April 2022, between 10 am and 3 pm

More information: www.somerleyton.co.uk/event/easter-egg-hunt





